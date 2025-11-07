Ambetter from Fidelis Care Offers Health Insurance in New York State in 2026

During open enrollment, starting Nov. 1, residents can enroll or renew into affordable plans from Ambetter from Fidelis Care in 56 counties

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Fidelis Care — offered by Fidelis Care, a Centene Corporation company — will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to New York residents in 56 counties for plan year 2026. The open enrollment period for the NY State of Health (the New York State Based Exchange) runs from Nov. 1, 2025, through Jan. 31, 2026. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2025, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2026.

"Open Enrollment is a critical time for individuals and families to explore their health coverage options," said Mary Beth Maginn, Senior Vice President of Population Health and Membership, Fidelis Care. "We're proud to be a trusted resource for New Yorkers, helping them find affordable, high-quality coverage that fits their needs and supports their well-being year-round."

Ambetter from Fidelis Care offers its members access to quality care and convenient services. 2026 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage:

Ambetter from Fidelis Care provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Virtual 24/7 Care*:

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections — all from the comfort of their home.

Ambetter Perks:

Ambetter from Fidelis Care offers additional services to support your health and financial well-being through the Ambetter Perks program for members in New York. This program gives members access to discounts on a variety of products and services, including wellness activities, financial tools, memberships, out-of-pocket prescription costs, and over-the-counter (OTC) health items. It also includes services that promote healthy lifestyles and address social factors that impact health. The Ambetter Perks program is open to all members.

Convenient Online Information and Assistance:

Through the mobile-friendly Fidelis Care website, individuals can browse and compare coverage options, access helpful information, and be put in touch with an Ambetter from Fidelis Care representative for personalized support. Representatives also can help individuals navigate the NY State of Health website to determine eligibility and financial subsidies, as well as help people apply for coverage.

Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter from Fidelis Care will be offered:

Albany

Allegany

Bronx

Broome

Cattaraugus

Cayuga

Chautauqua

Chemung

Chenango

Columbia

Cortland

Delaware

Dutchess

Erie

Essex

Franklin

Fulton

Genesee

Greene

Hamilton

Jefferson

Kings

Lewis

Livingston

Madison

Monroe

Nassau

New York

Niagara

Oneida

Onondaga

Ontario

Orange

Orleans

Oswego

Putnam

Queens

Rensselaer

Richmond

Rockland

Saratoga

Schenectady

Schuyler

Seneca

St. Lawrence

Steuben

Suffolk

Sullivan

Tioga

Ulster

Warren

Washington

Wayne

Westchester

Wyoming

Yates

New York residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Fidelis Care or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit fideliscare.org/shop-ambetter.

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.4 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care, on Twitter at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org. Ambetter Health is a health insurance offering that is available on the Health Insurance Marketplace, or exchange, established by the Affordable Care Act. This is a solicitation for insurance.

**Cost sharing may apply when using Virtual 24/7 Care or Virtual Primary Care. Virtual 24/7 Care cost share does not apply to HSA plans until the deductible is met and is only applicable when used through the Virtual 24/7 Care program. Ambetter Health does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers, which are independent contractors and not agents of Ambetter Health.

