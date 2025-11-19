Fidelis Care Awards $130,000 in Here for Your Health Rural Health Grants to Providers and Organizations Across New York State

Grants Aimed at Supporting Innovative Preventive Care Programs in Rural Communities

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of National Rural Health Day November 20, Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.4 million members in New York and a Centene Corporation company, has awarded $130,000 in Here for Your Health rural health grants. The grants are aimed at supporting healthcare providers and community-based organizations that imagine and create innovative solutions to increase preventive care in rural communities across New York State.

Here for Your Health

"On National Rural Health Day, Fidelis Care celebrates the resilience and innovation of rural communities," said Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vincent Marchello. "We recognize the unique challenges these communities face in accessing preventive care, and we are honored to support local organizations that develop creative, community-based solutions. These grants reflect our deep Here for Your Health commitment to advancing health equity and ensuring that rural New Yorkers receive care when and where they need it most. Congratulations to this year's grant recipients. Your work is making a lasting impact."

The 2025 Fidelis Care Here for Your Health rural health grant recipients are:

The Rural Outreach Center (The ROC) touches the lives of more than 3,000 people living on the margins of rural Western New York, including southern Erie, Wyoming, Allegheny, and Cattaraugus counties. The ROC successfully helps people move from a state of dependence toward self-sufficiency, better health, and wholeness.

"We are honored to receive this grant and deeply grateful to Fidelis Care for investing in the well-being of our rural populations," said Frank Cerny, Executive Director of The ROC. "The support from Fidelis Care gives us the capacity to address healthcare inadequacies by placing community health workers in rural areas on a regular schedule so emerging and worsening health problems can be identified and addressed by primary care providers."

Community Health Center of the North Country (CHCNC) operates Federally Qualified Health Centers in Canton, Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, and Malone, providing comprehensive, patient-centered care to communities across New York's North Country region. Support from the Fidelis Care Here for Your Health rural health grant will fund equipment and supplies to expand access to specialty dermatology services. A provider specializing in dermatology will rotate among CHCNC's four health centers, bringing essential skin care directly to underserved patients who would otherwise need to travel long distances for specialty services.

"We are honored to receive this grant from Fidelis Care and grateful for their commitment to improving healthcare access in rural communities," said David Bender, Chief Executive Officer of Community Health Center of the North Country. "This support will allow us to deliver much-needed dermatology services close to home, ensuring patients can receive timely, high-quality specialty care without the barriers of travel or cost."

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says more than 60 million Americans living in rural areas face significant health disparities, including limited access to care, higher rates of chronic illness, and fewer healthcare providers. In New York State, rural counties experience similar barriers, with fewer hospitals and medical professionals serving geographically isolated populations. To combat these issues, innovative solutions such as telehealth expansion, mobile health units, and community-based care models are being deployed. These efforts aim to improve health equity and ensure that rural residents receive timely, quality care regardless of location.

