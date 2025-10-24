Fidelis Care Awards $130,000 in Here for Your Health Food Security Grants to 10 Providers and Organizations Across New York State

Grants aim to fund health equity programs that support innovative food security and Food Is Medicine practices

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.4 million members in New York State and a Centene Corporation company, has awarded $130,000 in Here for Your Health food security grants to 10 providers and community organizations across New York State. The grants aim to fund programs that support innovative programs in food security and Food Is Medicine (FIM) practices. The FIM approach integrates access to nutritious food into healthcare delivery to prevent, manage, or treat diet-related diseases. Food Is Medicine programs are increasingly recognized by healthcare professionals and supported by Fidelis Care as essential to improving health outcomes, lowering healthcare costs, and promoting health equity by addressing nutritional disparities and chronic disease in underserved populations.

The 2025 Fidelis Care Here for Your Health food security/food is medicine grant recipients are:

"The challenges we see in food access and the growing need for nutrition-based support reinforce why health equity programs matter," said Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vincent Marchello. "Fidelis Care is pleased to support these remarkable organizations that help expand access to healthy food and advance Food Is Medicine initiatives across New York. Congratulations to all of this year's grant recipients. Their work is helping individuals and families live healthier lives and building stronger, more equitable communities."

The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Centers, operated by the Schoharie County Council of Senior Citizens, serve more than 3,000 older adults across rural Schoharie, Otsego, and Delaware Counties. By promoting health, social connection, and community resilience, the centers offer year-round wellness programming, educational workshops, and vital nutrition services. Support from the Fidelis Care Food Is Medicine grant will fund the Café for a Cause: Healthy Lunch & Learn Program - providing weekly nutritious meals paired with engaging health education to combat food insecurity and chronic disease among older adults in underserved areas.

"We are honored to receive this grant and deeply grateful to Fidelis Care for investing in the well-being of rural seniors," said Kimberly Witkowski, Executive Director and CEO of the Senior Council and The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Centers. "This support allows us to nourish both body and mind by connecting aging adults with healthy meals, valuable health education, and the social support they need to thrive."

Another recipient, the Nassau County Department of Health, is using the Fidelis Care grant to advance its mission from emergency food relief to an integrated public health approach to address chronic disease prevention. The funding supports its Power to Prevent public health education program.

"We look forward to working together with Fidelis Care on addressing food insecurity in our community," said Nassau County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman. "This grant recognizes the importance of the issue and supports the Nassau County Department of Health's mission to build a healthier Nassau County while reinforcing our ongoing efforts to address food insecurity and its impact on overall health and well-being."

The United States Department of Agriculture says over 47 million people in the United States struggle to access enough nutritious food. In New York State, over 2.2 million residents, including more than 14 percent of children in the state, are affected. Urban areas like New York City face high demand, while rural regions such as the North Country and Southern Tier reported some of the state's highest rates of need. Suburban communities, often underrepresented in hunger data, also saw growing challenges, particularly among families who don't qualify for federal assistance but still face economic hardship.

