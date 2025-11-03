Ambetter from Health Net Offers Health Insurance in California in 2026

During open enrollment, starting Nov. 1, residents can access affordable Ambetter from Health Net plans in 10 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Health Net, a product offered by Health Net of California (Health Net), a subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise that provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured individual and family populations through Health Net and through Covered California®, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans to California residents in 10 counties for plan year 2026. The open enrollment period for the Individual Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1, 2025, through Jan. 31, 2026. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2025, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2026.

"At Health Net, we believe everyone deserves affordable, high-quality care close to home," said Chief Executive Officer of Health Net, Brian Ternan. "With Ambetter from Health Net, we're proud to offer health plan options that reflect the real needs of individuals and families across 10 counties representing 60% of California's population. Making coverage easier to find and use helps people stay healthy, care for their loved ones and feel more secure — and that's what we're working toward in 2026 and beyond."

Ambetter from Health Net offers its members access to quality care and convenient services. 2026 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage:

Ambetter from Health Net provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Plans available directly through Health Net also include adult dental and vision coverage.





provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Plans available directly through Health Net also include adult dental and vision coverage. Convenient Online Enrollment:

Through the Ambetter from Health Net website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage — all in one place.





Through the website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage — all in one place. My Health Pays*:

My Health Pays ® is available to Ambetter from Health Net members, aged 18 and older, who can earn up to a maximum of $572 a year beginning in 2026. Points can be redeemed at the My Health Pays ® Online Rewards Store. The reward dollars can only be used for utilities, telecommunications, transportation, education, rent and child care. My Health Pays rewards cannot be used to pay health premiums or cost shares. Points and funds will be forfeited if a member's account is terminated or if the member is no longer enrolled in the Ambetter from Health Net plan.





My Health Pays is available to members, aged 18 and older, who can earn up to a maximum of $572 a year beginning in 2026. Points can be redeemed at the My Health Pays Online Rewards Store. The reward dollars can only be used for utilities, telecommunications, transportation, education, rent and child care. My Health Pays rewards cannot be used to pay health premiums or cost shares. Points and funds will be forfeited if a member's account is terminated or if the member is no longer enrolled in the plan. Teladoc:

Teladoc offers members a licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections — all from the comfort of their home.

Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Health Net will be offered:

Imperial (HMO only)

Kern* (HMO only)

Los Angeles

Orange

Placer* (PPO only)

Riverside*

Sacramento (PPO only)

San Bernardino*

San Diego

Yolo (PPO only)

*Partial region coverage in Placer, Kern, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

California residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Health Net or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.ambetterhealth.com/en/ca.

About Health Net, Inc.

Ambetter HMO and PPO plans are offered by Health Net of California, Inc. (Health Net). Health Net of California, Inc. is a subsidiary of Health Net, LLC. and Centene Corporation. Health Net is a registered service mark of Health Net, LLC. Covered California is a registered trademark of the State of California. All other identified trademarks/service marks remain the property of their respective companies. All rights reserved. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive Ambetter from Health Net plans free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit https://www.healthnet.com/content/healthnet/en_us/disclaimers/legal/non-discrimination-notice.html and scroll to the bottom of the page.

*Healthcare-related costs will vary by member and the plan in which you are enrolled. Funds expire immediately upon termination of insurance coverage. My Health Pays® rewards cannot be used for pharmacy copays. Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Visit Member.AmbetterHealth.com for more details. Your health plan is committed to helping you achieve your best health. Rewards for participating in a wellness program are available to all members. If you think you might be unable to meet a standard for a reward under this wellness program, you might qualify for an opportunity to earn the same reward by different means.

SOURCE Health Net