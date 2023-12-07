Ambetter from Sunshine Health and Broward Health Enter New Partnership to Provide Better Access to Healthcare for Floridians in Broward County

Partnership is Announced as Floridians Purchase 2024 Health Insurance Coverage during Open Enrollment Period

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Sunshine Health, a product offered by wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) which provide insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, and Broward Health, one of the 10 largest public health systems in the nation, announced today an agreement to increase access to quality healthcare in Broward County.

Broward Health is an in-network provider for Ambetter for 2024. Floridians can purchase health insurance coverage for 2024 through the Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment Period, which runs through Jan. 15, 2024.

Broward Health is an in-network provider for the following Ambetter product offerings:

Ambetter Core, which offers plan options at different premium levels to cover essential healthcare needs.

Ambetter Select, which offers an affordable monthly premium, with a smaller selective network of healthcare providers and hospitals available only in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

and counties. Ambetter Value, which offers a lower-priced premium plan where members receive primary care through specific healthcare providers in the Ambetter network.

"We are pleased to add Broward Health to our Ambetter network," said Nathan Landsbaum, President and CEO of Sunshine Health. "We recognize the critical role Broward Health has in improving the health and wellness of residents in Broward County. This partnership will provide increased access to the essential care and health benefits for our members."

Ambetter has served Broward County since the inception of the Health Insurance Marketplace in 2014. The partnership between Broward Health and Ambetter will provide better access to care for Ambetter members in the area, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, and pediatric services as well as unexpected emergency and non-emergency health issues.

"Our goal has always been to improve the health and well-being of Broward County residents," said Shane Strum, President and CEO of Broward Health. "We're proud to partner with Ambetter, which has a long track record of serving our region through the Health Insurance Marketplace. Through this partnership, more people will have access to the innovative, best-in-class care Broward Health delivers at our five hospitals and more than 50 locations."

For more information about Broward Health, visit BrowardHealth.org.

Floridians interested in learning more about Ambetter or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period, visit Ambetter.Sunshinehealth.com.

About Broward Health

Broward Health is a nationally recognized health system in South Florida. As one of the 10 largest public healthcare systems in the U.S., Broward Health boasts two trauma centers and virtually every health specialty, offering compassionate, personalized care across its five hospitals and more than 50 health centers and physician practices. As a leader in advanced healthcare for 85 years, Broward Health has a robust graduate education program and international services. For more information, visit BrowardHealth.org.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Broward County and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. It offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Its specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Serious Mental Illness Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. Sunshine Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives.

For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

