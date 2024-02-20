Sunshine Health Offers $200,000 in Grants to 53 Florida Nonprofits

20 Feb, 2024, 10:15 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), is proud to announce the latest winners of their Community Connections Grants, which support nonprofit community organizations across Florida. This round of grants was targeted to groups that provide storm relief assistance or address food insecurity, housing and other social service needs.
Many Floridians are rebuilding their homes and communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. Sunshine Health awarded two levels of Storm Relief and Preparation grants to 17 nonprofit organizations providing storm-related assistance to people impacted by recent storms. Each organization received up to $10,000 to help meet needs, whether it was storm recovery or disaster preparedness.
"Hurricane Idalia left many communities with significant damage," said Sunshine Health CEO Nathan Landsbaum. "These funds support the recovery efforts in impacted areas, and help families plan and prepare for future storms. Sunshine Health is proud to partner with local organizations that are actively engaging in storm relief and preparation."
Sunshine Health also awarded $100,000 to 36 nonprofit organizations to address social and environmental factors that can impact health outcomes in underserved areas. Each grantee received up to $3,000 to expand or build upon the vital resources they provide to their communities.
"The Family Support Service of North Florida's (FSSNF) Center of Hope is so thankful for Sunshine Health awarding us the funds to expand our crisis services to families in need in the 32209 community of Jacksonville," said Jada Hunter, Executive Director of Community Reinvestments, a FSSNF initiative. "As the Center of Hope continues to empower and strengthen families living in the 32209 community, this grant will help mitigate the financial crisis of these underserved families."
FSSNF Center of Hope will use their grant funds to assist families with housing, rental assistance, transportation, food and utility assistance.
"Youths Left Behind, Corp. is grateful for the grant from Sunshine Health," said Hassan Hill, Director of the nonprofit in Tallahassee. "Because of this funding, we will be able to continue providing mentorship and resources through our After-School Peer Empowerment Program that serves communities that are deemed underserved, with the overall goal of creating a respectful and responsible community."
Youths Left Behind will use their grant to provide groceries and nutritious meals to families participating in their program.
Since 2021, Sunshine Health has invested nearly $800,000 through its Community Connections grant program and continues to support local organizations that are committed to building healthy communities across Florida.
Storm Relief and Preparation Winners
Organization
Counties Served
Grant Purpose
Taylor County
Relief assistance to club participants in Taylor County.
Lee County
Tools and resources for families impacted by storms.
Alachua County
Outreach and education in advance of the 2024 hurricane season.
Seminole County
Hurricane/disaster sensory kits for individuals with autism and their families.
Orange County
Storm prep education for Caribbean Communities.
Hillsborough County
Hurricane preparation and evacuation planning for the children at the Kids Village Residential Campus.
Leon County
Storm prep and disaster kits for families in need.
Orange County
Services and programs for individuals and families struggling with homelessness in Central Florida.
Broward County
Financial assistance, mental health counseling, and access to clothing for victims of domestic abuse.
Lee County
Sensory kits and other materials for children with Autism.
Polk County
Food, water, and other resources for children and families impacted by Hurricane Idalia.
FMB Strong
Lee County
Essential supplies and support to residents impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Orange County
Hurricane preparedness bags and emergency rental assistance.
Healthy Start Coalition of Jefferson, Madison and Taylor Counties
Jefferson, Madison and Taylor Counties
Community storm relief and recovery.
Taylor County
Counseling services to residents dealing with trauma and depression related to Hurricane Idalia.
Get To Know Us Winners
Organization
Counties Served
Grant Purpose
Duval County
Community resources to improve health outcomes for children.
Barnabas Center
Nassau County
Resources and programs to uninsured adults with chronic diseases.
Collier County
Expand the Better Families program.
Leon County
Transitional housing, education and support services for adult homeless, pregnant women and their infants.
Orange County
Safety education programs.
Orange County
Utilities, transportation and food assistance.
Citrus County
Connections Homeless Outreach Center's medical clinic.
Hillsborough County
Mental health education to high school students.
Orange County
Health and wellness programs at Orlando locations.
Seminole County
Food pantry and rental assistance/housing program.
Duval County
Housing, rental assistance, transportation, food and utility assistance.
Miami-Dade County
Events for National Children's Mental Health Awareness Week.
Broward County
Financial assistance for patients undergoing cancer treatment.
Grace Marketplace
Alachua County
Outreach and daily necessities for the homeless.
Lee County
Health and wellness programs for adults with disabilities.
Broward County
CARE companionship program for seniors.
Hearts and Hope
Orange County
Women's event focused on education and community resources.
Hernando County
Partner with primary care physicians to increase awareness about mental health and substance abuse issues.
Miami-Dade County
Maintenance and repairs for the Marian Center Cottage Group Home for women.
Leon County
Support young adults (ages 18-23) with lived foster care experience who are participating in the Independent Living program.
Hernando County
Walk-in clinic and mobile health services for residents.
Reach St. Pete
Pinellas County
Mobile food pantry in Pinellas County.
Hillsborough County
Resources for expecting and new moms.
Duval County
Food pantry program to Medicaid eligible mothers and their children.
Hillsborough County
Resources and assistance for veterans and military families.
Palm Beach County
Resources for At-Risk Palm Beach County Children program.
Indian River County
Financial assistance for physical therapy care.
Broward County
Assistance for people experiencing homelessness.
Nassau County
Funding for small businesses/startups in underserved communities.
Escambia County
Financial assistance for victims of domestic violence.
Okaloosa County
Food and snacks to students in Okaloosa County and Walton County School Districts.
Pinellas County
Wheelchairs, home and vehicle modifications and equipment to children with physical disabilities.
Palm Beach County
Language and literacy programs for disadvantaged women.
Escambia County
Mentorship and resources for students.
About Sunshine Health
Headquartered in Broward County and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. It offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Its specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Serious Mental Illness Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. Sunshine Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.
