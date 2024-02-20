Sunshine Health Offers $200,000 in Grants to 53 Florida Nonprofits

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), is proud to announce the latest winners of their Community Connections Grants, which support nonprofit community organizations across Florida. This round of grants was targeted to groups that provide storm relief assistance or address food insecurity, housing and other social service needs.

Many Floridians are rebuilding their homes and communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. Sunshine Health awarded two levels of Storm Relief and Preparation grants to 17 nonprofit organizations providing storm-related assistance to people impacted by recent storms. Each organization received up to $10,000 to help meet needs, whether it was storm recovery or disaster preparedness.

"Hurricane Idalia left many communities with significant damage," said Sunshine Health CEO Nathan Landsbaum. "These funds support the recovery efforts in impacted areas, and help families plan and prepare for future storms. Sunshine Health is proud to partner with local organizations that are actively engaging in storm relief and preparation."

Sunshine Health also awarded $100,000 to 36 nonprofit organizations to address social and environmental factors that can impact health outcomes in underserved areas. Each grantee received up to $3,000 to expand or build upon the vital resources they provide to their communities.

"The Family Support Service of North Florida's (FSSNF) Center of Hope is so thankful for Sunshine Health awarding us the funds to expand our crisis services to families in need in the 32209 community of Jacksonville," said Jada Hunter, Executive Director of Community Reinvestments, a FSSNF initiative. "As the Center of Hope continues to empower and strengthen families living in the 32209 community, this grant will help mitigate the financial crisis of these underserved families."

FSSNF Center of Hope will use their grant funds to assist families with housing, rental assistance, transportation, food and utility assistance.

"Youths Left Behind, Corp. is grateful for the grant from Sunshine Health," said Hassan Hill, Director of the nonprofit in Tallahassee. "Because of this funding, we will be able to continue providing mentorship and resources through our After-School Peer Empowerment Program that serves communities that are deemed underserved, with the overall goal of creating a respectful and responsible community."

Youths Left Behind will use their grant to provide groceries and nutritious meals to families participating in their program.

Since 2021, Sunshine Health has invested nearly $800,000 through its Community Connections grant program and continues to support local organizations that are committed to building healthy communities across Florida.

Storm Relief and Preparation Winners

Get To Know Us Winners

