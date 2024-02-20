Sunshine Health Offers $200,000 in Grants to 53 Florida Nonprofits

Sunshine Health

20 Feb, 2024, 10:15 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), is proud to announce the latest winners of their Community Connections Grants, which support nonprofit community organizations across Florida. This round of grants was targeted to groups that provide storm relief assistance or address food insecurity, housing and other social service needs.

Many Floridians are rebuilding their homes and communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. Sunshine Health awarded two levels of Storm Relief and Preparation grants to 17 nonprofit organizations providing storm-related assistance to people impacted by recent storms. Each organization received up to $10,000 to help meet needs, whether it was storm recovery or disaster preparedness.

"Hurricane Idalia left many communities with significant damage," said Sunshine Health CEO Nathan Landsbaum. "These funds support the recovery efforts in impacted areas, and help families plan and prepare for future storms. Sunshine Health is proud to partner with local organizations that are actively engaging in storm relief and preparation."

Sunshine Health also awarded $100,000 to 36 nonprofit organizations to address social and environmental factors that can impact health outcomes in underserved areas. Each grantee received up to $3,000 to expand or build upon the vital resources they provide to their communities.

"The Family Support Service of North Florida's (FSSNF) Center of Hope is so thankful for Sunshine Health awarding us the funds to expand our crisis services to families in need in the 32209 community of Jacksonville," said Jada Hunter, Executive Director of Community Reinvestments, a FSSNF initiative. "As the Center of Hope continues to empower and strengthen families living in the 32209 community, this grant will help mitigate the financial crisis of these underserved families."

FSSNF Center of Hope will use their grant funds to assist families with housing, rental assistance, transportation, food and utility assistance.

"Youths Left Behind, Corp. is grateful for the grant from Sunshine Health," said Hassan Hill, Director of the nonprofit in Tallahassee.  "Because of this funding, we will be able to continue providing mentorship and resources through our After-School Peer Empowerment Program that serves communities that are deemed underserved, with the overall goal of creating a respectful and responsible community."  

Youths Left Behind will use their grant to provide groceries and nutritious meals to families participating in their program.

Since 2021, Sunshine Health has invested nearly $800,000 through its Community Connections grant program and continues to support local organizations that are committed to building healthy communities across Florida.

Storm Relief and Preparation Winners

Organization

Counties Served

Grant Purpose

Boys and Girls Club of North Central Florida

Taylor County

Relief assistance to club participants in Taylor County.

Healthy Living United Center

Lee County

Tools and resources for families impacted by storms.

Partnership for Strong Families

Alachua County

Outreach and education in advance of the 2024 hurricane season.

Autism Society of Florida

Seminole County

Hurricane/disaster sensory kits for individuals with autism and their families.

Center for Multicultural Wellness and Prevention

Orange County

Storm prep education for Caribbean Communities.

Children's Home Network

Hillsborough County

Hurricane preparation and evacuation planning for the children at the Kids Village Residential Campus.

Children's Home Society of Florida

Leon County

Storm prep and disaster kits for families in need.

Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida

Orange County

Services and programs for individuals and families struggling with homelessness in Central Florida.

 

Dr. Stanley and Pearl Goodman Jewish Family Services

Broward County

Financial assistance, mental health counseling, and access to clothing for victims of domestic abuse.

Family Initiative

Lee County

Sensory kits and other materials for children with Autism.

One More Child

Polk County

Food, water, and other resources for children and families impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

FMB Strong

Lee County

Essential supplies and support to residents impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Healthy Start Coalition of Orange County

Orange County

Hurricane preparedness bags and emergency rental assistance.

Healthy Start Coalition of Jefferson, Madison and Taylor Counties

Jefferson, Madison and Taylor Counties

Community storm relief and recovery.

Taylor Recovery Center

Taylor County

Counseling services to residents dealing with trauma and depression related to Hurricane Idalia.

Get To Know Us Winners

Organization

Counties Served

Grant Purpose

Baptist Hospital Foundation/Wolfson Children's Hospital

Duval County

Community resources to improve health outcomes for children.

Barnabas Center

Nassau County

Resources and programs to uninsured adults with chronic diseases.

Better Together

Collier County

Expand the Better Families program.

Brehon Institute For Family Services

Leon County

Transitional housing, education and support services for adult homeless, pregnant women and their infants.

Children's Safety Village of Central Florida

Orange County

Safety education programs.

Christian Service Center for Central Florida

Orange County

Utilities, transportation and food assistance.

Citrus County Family Resource Center

Citrus County

Connections Homeless Outreach Center's medical clinic.

Cove Behavioral Health

Hillsborough County

Mental health education to high school students.

Dress for Success Greater Orlando

Orange County

Health and wellness programs at Orlando locations.

Family Outreach Community Center

Seminole County

Food pantry and rental assistance/housing program.

Family Support Services of North Florida

Duval County

Housing, rental assistance, transportation, food and utility assistance.

Florida Association for Infant Mental Health

Miami-Dade County

Events for National Children's Mental Health Awareness Week.

Gilda's Club South Florida

Broward County

Financial assistance for patients undergoing cancer treatment.

Grace Marketplace

Alachua County

Outreach and daily necessities for the homeless.

God's Protected Harbor

Lee County

Health and wellness programs for adults with disabilities.

Heart2Heart Outreach of South Florida

Broward County

CARE companionship program for seniors.

Hearts and Hope

Orange County

Women's event focused on education and community resources.

Hernando County Community Anti-Drug Coalition Corp.

Hernando County

Partner with primary care physicians to increase awareness about mental health and substance abuse issues.

Marian Center School and Services

Miami-Dade County

Maintenance and repairs for the Marian Center Cottage Group Home for women.

NWF Health Network

Leon County

Support young adults (ages 18-23) with lived foster care experience who are participating in the Independent Living program.

People Helping People in Hernando County

Hernando County

Walk-in clinic and mobile health services for residents.

Reach St. Pete

Pinellas County

Mobile food pantry in Pinellas County.

REACHUP

Hillsborough County

Resources for expecting and new moms.

Safe Future Foundation

Duval County

Food pantry program to Medicaid eligible mothers and their children.

Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County

Resources and assistance for veterans and military families.

Spirit of Giving Network

Palm Beach County

Resources for At-Risk Palm Beach County Children program.

Sunshine Physical Therapy Clinic

Indian River County

Financial assistance for physical therapy care.

TaskForce Fore Ending Homelessness

Broward County

Assistance for people experiencing homelessness.

The 1000 Dollar Start-Ups Consortium

Nassau County

Funding for small businesses/startups in underserved communities.

Transitioning Thru Trauma To Triumph

Escambia County

Financial assistance for victims of domestic violence.

United Way Emerald Coast

Okaloosa County

Food and snacks to students in Okaloosa County and Walton County School Districts.

Wheelchairs 4 Kids

Pinellas County

Wheelchairs, home and vehicle modifications and equipment to children with physical disabilities.

Women's Circle

Palm Beach County

Language and literacy programs for disadvantaged women.

Youths Left Behind Corp.

Escambia County

Mentorship and resources for students.

About Sunshine Health 
Headquartered in Broward County and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. It offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Its specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Serious Mental Illness Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. Sunshine Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL. 

