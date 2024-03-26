Ambetter from Sunshine Health and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tackle Colorectal Cancer During Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Powerful PSA featuring former Bucs linebacker Shelton Quarles raises awareness across Florida

TAMPA, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month continues throughout March, Ambetter from Sunshine Health and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are teaming up to spread awareness about colorectal cancer by unveiling a powerful public service announcement (PSA). The video featuring Shelton Quarles, Buccaneers Director of Football Operations and former Super Bowl-winning linebacker for the team, is aimed at raising awareness about the importance of preventive screenings.

The PSA, titled "Don't Sideline Your Colon Health," serves as a reminder to Floridians about the significance of early detection and prevention in saving lives. Through this joint effort, Ambetter from Sunshine Health and the Buccaneers are committed to sharing vital health information that has the potential to make a profound impact in the fight against colorectal cancer.

"In my last season playing for the Bucs, the team doctor advised me to get a colonoscopy during a routine physical based on some warning signs," said Quarles. "Listening to my doctor and getting that screening saved my life. They found I had a progressive form of colorectal cancer that they were able to successfully remove because it was caught early. As a survivor, I want to encourage everyone to do everything they can to lower their risk."

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the United States in both men and women. According to the American Cancer Society, over 150,000 cases of colorectal cancer will be diagnosed in 2024, with approximately 53,000 deaths attributed to the disease. Additionally, colorectal cancer disproportionately affects Black Americans, who are 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer and about 40% more likely to die from it than other groups. However, research has shown that regular screenings, maintaining a healthy weight and balanced diet, and staying physically active can help lower your risk.

"We are grateful for the Buccaneers partnership, which allows us to amplify our message and expand our reach to individuals who may not have been aware of the importance of colorectal cancer screenings," said Nathan Landsbaum, CEO of Sunshine Health. "Together, we are empowering Floridians to take control of their health and prioritize preventive care."

The PSA encourages viewers to educate themselves about the risk factors associated with colorectal cancer and to speak with their health care providers about appropriate screening options. To watch the PSA and learn more about colorectal cancer prevention, click here.

Ambetter from Sunshine Health is a product offered by wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC). For more information on Ambetter from Sunshine Health, visit Ambetter.Sunshinehealth.com or call 1-877-687-1169 (Relay Florida 1-800-955-8770).

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Broward County and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. It offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Its specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Serious Mental Illness Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. Sunshine Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives.

For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their 49th year as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference's South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled nine division championships, two conference championships and two Super Bowl Championships, including Super Bowl LV that was played on their home field at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com.

