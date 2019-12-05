Ambetter from Sunshine Health Makes it Easier than Ever to Get Health Insurance Coverage

SUNRISE, Fla., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment is underway for health insurance coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace, and this year, Ambetter from Sunshine Health is providing a simpler, easier way for new and renewing consumers to shop for and enroll in health insurance directly from its website at Ambetter.SunshineHealth.com.

Consumers can browse and compare Ambetter coverage, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in health coverage – all in one place on the Ambetter from Sunshine Health website. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so consumers can enroll directly on their smartphones. Those who aren't able to complete enrollment all at once won't lose their progress, and they'll receive reminders to finish enrollment where they left off, allowing them to complete the process at their own pace.

"At Sunshine Health we are committed to leveraging technology that provides our members with the tools they need to ensure an enhanced experience and seamless enrollment process," said Chris Coffey, CEO of Sunshine Health. "The Ambetter from Sunshine Health website meets members where they are, and offers a convenient resource for consumers to compare coverage and enroll, serving as a hub for our consumers' health insurance needs."

Ambetter's enrollment platform offers the same privacy and security as enrolling through the federal exchange website, which helps ensure that a consumer's personal information is protected. Renewing members can access the enrollment platform through their member portal, where they've come to rely on services such as downloading digital ID cards, accessing their rewards balance and choosing their doctor.

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter from Sunshine Health or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit Ambetter.SunshineHealth.com.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Sunrise, Fla., Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for more than 1 million members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Sunshine Health offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, Ambetter (Marketplace) and Allwell (Medicare). Additionally, we offer a specialty Medicaid health plan for children in or adopted from Florida's Child Welfare system and a full pay Healthy Kids plan. For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

