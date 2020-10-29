Ambetter from Sunshine Health Now Offering Marketplace Health Insurance Coverage in 33 New Counties

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Florida runs from November 1 through December 15, 2020. This year, Ambetter from Sunshine Health is available to Florida residents in 63 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place an extra emphasis on health, Sunshine Health offers a variety of health insurance options that are among the most affordable in the state.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, people rely on health insurance to provide a sense of security and peace of mind that they're covered," said Liz Miller, CEO of Centene's Florida health plans. "As part of the nation's Number 1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from Sunshine Health has the experience and resources to help people when it matters most, and now we're pleased to provide that same dependable coverage to more people across the state."

Ambetter from Sunshine Health offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter from Sunshine Health provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. While COBRA maintains a person's existing coverage, they will pay 100% of the cost plus an additional 2% in administrative costs, and subsidies are not available to reduce costs. COBRA will also eventually expire, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Valuable Rewards Program

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, moving more, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges. Members can earn $500 in rewards* in 2021. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays, deductibles, and more. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Sunshine Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Access to Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay**, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Sunshine Health provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and more. Plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from Sunshine Health also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Sunshine Health has been serving Florida since 2007 and currently serves more than 1 million members across its Medicare, Medicaid, and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Sunshine Health will be offered:

· Alachua · Baker · Bay · Bradford · Brevard · Broward · Calhoun · Charlotte · Citrus · Clay · Collier · Columbia · Desoto · Dixie · Duval · Escambia · Flagler · Franklin · Gadsden · Gilchrist · Glades · Gulf · Hamilton · Hardee · Hernando · Highlands · Hillsborough · Holmes · Indian River · Jackson · Jefferson · Lafayette · Lake · Lee · Leon · Levy · Liberty · Madison · Manatee · Marion · Miami-Dade · Nassau · Okaloosa · Okeechobee · Orange · Osceola · Palm Beach · Pasco · Pinellas · Polk · Putnam · Santa Rosa · Sarasota · Seminole · St. Johns · St. Lucie · Sumter · Suwannee · Union · Volusia · Wakulla · Walton · Washington

Florida residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Sunshine Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.Ambetter.sunshinehealth.com.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Login to your member portal at Member.AmbetterHealth.com for specifics.

**$0 copays are for in-network medical care. Ambetter does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers. $0 Telehealth copay does not apply to plans with HSA until the deductible is met. Click here for more information.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in South Florida with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, multi-national healthcare enterprise. We offer government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter), and Medicare (Allwell). Sunshine Health is now affiliated with WellCare Health Plan's Florida health plans, including Staywell Health Plan and WellCare of Florida Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. Our specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; and the Staywell Specialty Health Plan for people living with serious mental illness. For more information, visit www.SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

SOURCE Sunshine Health

Related Links

https://www.sunshinehealth.com/

