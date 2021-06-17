Ambetter from Sunshine Health Signs Agreement with Prime Healthcare, Lehigh Regional Medical Center

FORT LAUDERDALE and LEHIGH ACRES, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ambetter from Sunshine Health announced it has signed an agreement with Prime Healthcare. As a result, Ambetter members now have in-network access to Lehigh Regional Medical Center providers and facilities in Lee County.

The agreement connects Ambetter from Sunshine Health, one of the state's leading Health Insurance Marketplace plans, with an award-winning medical center that has been named as one of Fortune/IBM Watson Health's "Top 100 Hospitals."

"We are pleased to deliver our patient-centered emergency and specialty care to Ambetter from Sunshine Health members in Lee County and surrounding areas," said Mike Reichardt, Regional Director, Health Plan Contracting, Prime Healthcare.

"We look forward to partnering with Lehigh Regional Medical Center to help our members access affordable, high-quality healthcare services," said Charlene Zein, Senior Vice President for Ambetter from Sunshine Health. "This agreement supports our efforts to partner with high-quality providers and health systems to deliver better health outcomes to our members across Florida."

Lehigh Regional Medical Center offers 24-hour emergency medicine, general surgery, the Lehigh Medical Group, cardiology, critical care, gastroenterology, nephrology, orthopedics, and more. It is part of Prime Healthcare, an award-winning health system with 46 hospitals in 14 states. The agreement took effect Jan. 1, 2021.

Ambetter from Sunshine Health is a Health Insurance Marketplace plan that offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help health insurance fit within people's lives.

Floridians have the opportunity to obtain Health Insurance Marketplace coverage during a special enrollment period now through Aug. 15, 2021. To learn more, visit ambetter.sunshinehealth.com.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. We offer government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter) and Medicare (Allwell). Sunshine Health is now affiliated with WellCare Health Plan's Florida health plans, including Staywell Health Plan and WellCare of Florida Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. Our specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; and the Staywell Specialty Health Plan for people living with serious mental illness. Additionally, WellCare operates Children's Medical Services Health Plan on behalf of the Florida Department of Health, serving children and adolescents with special healthcare needs.

For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation's leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare Hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and To 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation's "100 Top Hospitals" 58 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past six years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

SOURCE Sunshine Health

