Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan Adding 90 Texas Counties to Insurance Coverage Area for 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Texas runs from November 1 through December 15. This year, Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan is available to Texas residents in 138 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place additional emphasis on health, Superior HealthPlan is offering a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, people are depending on health insurance to provide a sense of security and peace of mind," said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior. "As part of the nation's Number 1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan has the experience and resources to help people when it matters most, and now we're pleased to provide that same dependable coverage to more people across the state."

Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit people's needs. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. While COBRA maintains a person's existing coverage, they will pay 100% of the cost plus an additional 2% in administrative costs, and subsidies are not available to reduce costs. COBRA will also eventually expire, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Valuable Rewards Program

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, moving more, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn $500 in rewards* in 2021. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Access to Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues and behavioral health needs. With a $0 copay**, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, behavioral health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage or just vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Superior HealthPlan has been serving Texas since 1999 and currently serves more than 1.3 million members across its Medicaid, Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan will be offered:

Aransas

Armstrong

Atascosa

Austin

Bandera

Bastrop

Bell

Bexar

Blanco

Bosque

Brazoria

Brazos

Brewster

Brooks

Brown

Burleson

Burnet

Caldwell

Calhoun

Cameron

Camp

Carson

Castro

Chambers

Cherokee

Coleman

Collin

Collingsworth

Comal

Comanche

Concho

Cooke

Dallam

Dallas

Deaf Smith

Delta

Denton

DeWitt

Donley

Edwards

El Paso

Ellis

Falls

Fayette

Fisher

Fort Bend

Freestone

Frio

Galveston

Gillespie

Goliad

Gonzales

Grayson

Gregg

Grimes

Guadalupe

Hamilton

Hardin

Harris

Hartley

Hays

Henderson

Hidalgo

Hill

Hood

Houston

Hunt

Irion

Jack

Jackson

Jefferson

Johnson

Kendall

Kerr

Kimble

Kinney

Lampasas

Lavaca

Lee

Leon

Liberty

Limestone

Llano

Madison

Mason

Matagorda

McCulloch

McLennan

Medina

Menard

Milam

Mills

Mitchell

Montague

Montgomery

Nacogdoches

Navarro

Nueces

Oldham

Orange

Palo Pinto

Panola

Parker

Parmer

Potter

Rains

Randall

Real

Refugio

Robertson

Rockwall

Rusk

San Jacinto

San Saba

Schleicher

Scurry

Sherman

Smith

Somervell

Starr

Stonewall

Sutton

Tarrant

Travis

Trinity

Tyler

Val Verde

Van Zandt

Victoria

Waller

Webb

Wharton

Wheeler

Willacy

Williamson

Wise

Wood

Zapata

Texas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.ambetter.superiorhealthplan.com.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Login to the member portal at Member.AmbetterHealth.com for specifics.

**$0 copays are for in-network medical care. Ambetter does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers. $0 Telehealth copay does not apply to plans with HSA until the deductible is met. Click here for more information.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 4,000 employees in 10 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

