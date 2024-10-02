Ambetter of Illinois Expands Health Insurance Offering to 25 Counties Statewide

Residents will have a variety of affordable plans from Ambetter of Illinois during open enrollment beginning Nov. 1

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter of Illinois, a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, which provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans for Illinois residents in plan year 2025. Open Enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Illinois runs from Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 15, 2025. Enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"As part of the nation's number one Marketplace insurer, Ambetter of Illinois is committed to offering quality affordable coverage to help people live healthier lives," said Plan President and Chief Executive Officer of Meridian, Cristal Gary. "This is a great option for individuals and families who may have lost their Medicaid coverage."

Ambetter of Illinois offers its members access to quality care, convenient services and valuable rewards. 2025 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter of Illinois provides coverage of all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Virtual 24/7 Care

Virtual 24/7 Care offers members an Ambetter-designated licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections – all from the comfort of their home.

Convenient Online Enrollment

Through the Ambetter of Illinois website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage – all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2025. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Walgreens Discounts*

Ambetter of Illinois and Walgreens are improving the affordability of health and wellness products for members in Illinois. In 2025, members will receive a 20% discount on Walgreens-branded over-the-counter health and wellness products including, but not limited to: allergy, blood pressure and diagnostics, children's medications, cough/cold relief, dental, diabetes, diet aids and supplements, digestive health and nausea, first aid, foot care, hand sanitizer, healthcare appliances, hearing aid batteries, home healthcare solutions, humidifiers, pain relief, reader glasses, sanitary, sleep aids, smoking cessation, sun care, vaporizers, vitamins and supplements.

Premier Network

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025 , the Ambetter Health Bronze|Silver|Gold network will become known as the Premier Network. Members can continue to rely on the same provider network with the doctors and hospitals they know and trust.

Below is the full list of Illinois counties in which Ambetter of Illinois will be offered:

Bond

Calhoun

Clinton

Cook

DuPage

Greene

Grundy

Henderson

Henry

Jersey

Kane

Kankakee

Kendall

Lake

Macoupin

Madison

Mercer

Monroe

Montgomery

Randolph

Rock Island

St. Clair

Washington

Whiteside

Will

Illinois residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of Illinois or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period can visit https://www.ambetterofillinois.com/.

About Ambetter of Illinois

Ambetter of Illinois serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter of Illinois is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company , which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Illinois. For more information, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/il/ . This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter of Illinois plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

*Discount valid only for in-store purchases of eligible Walgreens brand health and wellness products by current members eligible for the Ambetter Health discount program. Discount cannot be used online. For a full list of Walgreens brand health and wellness products, please visit Walgreens.com/SmartSavings. Offer not available on the following items: alcohol, charitable donations, dairy, home medical equipment and durable medical equipment products, items or services submitted to insurance for reimbursement or where otherwise limited by law, liquor departments, lottery tickets, magazines, money orders/transfers, newspapers, pharmacy items and services, phone/prepaid/gift cards, photo orders, prescriptions, Prescriptions Savings Club membership fee, pseudoephedrine or ephedrine products, stamps, tobacco and transportation passes. Walgreens reserves the right to discontinue the offer at its discretion.

SOURCE Ambetter of Illinois