Ambetter of Illinois Insured by Celtic Insurance Company Offers Affordable Health Insurance During Open Enrollment

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning November 1 through December 15, Illinois residents may select Ambetter of Illinois for healthcare coverage in 13 new counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. The health insurance plan was previously available as Ambetter from IlliniCare Health. Ambetter of Illinois will expand into counties such as Lake, Kane, McHenry, Will, and more.

"Ambetter of Illinois remains committed to making dependable, coordinated care more affordable and accessible, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said James Kiamos, Meridian Plan President and CEO for Illinois. "We continue to build upon our health insurance offering to help ensure that individuals and families have the coverage that fits their needs and allows them to take charge of their health."

Ambetter of Illinois offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives. For those impacted by job loss during the pandemic, Ambetter of Illinois provides an alternative that is often more affordable than COBRA, the health insurance program that allows people to continue their employer-provided coverage. While COBRA maintains a person's existing coverage, they will pay 100% of the cost plus an additional 2% in administrative costs, and subsidies are not available to reduce costs. COBRA also eventually expires, requiring a person to seek new coverage.

Valuable Rewards Program

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, moving more, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and earn up to $500 in rewards* in 2021. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays, deductibles, and more. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter of Illinois website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Access to Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay**, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter of Illinois provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and more. Plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ambetter of Illinois also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Ambetter of Illinois has been servicing Illinois since 2015. Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter of Illinois will be offered:

Cook

Dupage

Grundy

Henry

Kane

Kankakee

Kendall

Lake

Madison

McHenry

Mercer

Monroe

Rock Island

St. Clair

Will

Residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of Illinois or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit www.AmbetterofIllinois.com.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Login to your member portal at Member.AmbetterHealth.com for specifics.

**$0 copays are for in-network medical care. Ambetter does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers. $0 Telehealth copay does not apply to plans with HSA until the deductible is met. Click here for more information.

About Ambetter of Illinois

Ambetter of Illinois serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter of Illinois is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, please visit www.ambetterofillinois.com.

SOURCE Ambetter of Illinois