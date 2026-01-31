NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic / Alternative and Ambient solo artist, Gabó will host an exclusive live-streaming performance on March 1, 2026, delivering a meditative audiovisual experience. Known for his ethereal soundscapes and innovative electronic compositions, Gabó aims to transform mundane moments into deep living time capsules through this special digital event.

Ambient / Electronic Solo Artist Gabó Announces Exclusive Live-Streaming Event on March 1

The live-streaming event will showcase his instrumental mesmerizing album "A Desert Night of Tranquility," mostly composed a few years ago in the California desert. The performance will feature live improvisation along with the album's music videos, including the premiere of "A Passing Flare of Cosmic Dust," all designed to immerse the audience in a unique sonic universe. The event may add other Ambient and soundscape compositions, such as the single "Mystic Rocks, New Wind [Ether instrumental version]" and "Somewhere Between the Beach and the Sea (Reprise)," from Gabó's first album.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Sunday, March 1, 2026 Time: 9:30 PM EST

9:30 PM EST Estimated duration: 30 minutes

30 minutes Location: Exclusive Online Live Stream

Tickets and streaming access information are available at gabomusic.com and through Eventbrite.

"Music is the true universal language, across ages, civilizations, and possibly the cosmos," says Gabó. "This live-streaming presents me with an opportunity to share a deeply personal and healing album with a wider audience."

For media inquiries, interviews, or press materials, please contact:

Info[at]gabomusic.com

Official site: gabomusic.com

Follow Gabó on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content leading up to the event.

Instagram: @gabomusiq

YouTube: gabomusica

SOURCE Eclectic Muse