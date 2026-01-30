Tune Joy, a puzzle video game that sparks Classical music discovery, is set to launch in Spring in the US

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Habitat today announced the US launch of their new mobile puzzle game, Tune Joy. Designed for both casual players and puzzle enthusiasts, Tune Joy combines intuitive mechanics with a meticulous audiovisual design to deliver a novel, brain-teasing, and musically rich experience. The game is also intended to spark curiosity and appreciation for Classical music, while enhancing the player's memory skills.

At its core, Tune Joy challenges players to listen attentively. Puzzles consist of custom music recording excerpts of some of the most famous Classical music compositions paired with hand-crafted figures. Players can play at their own pace or accept the challenge to perform in the Theatre.

"The idea to make a music or sound puzzle dates back many years ago," said Gabriel E. Pulido, composer and founder of Sonic Habitat. "We wanted to create a simple puzzle game that would be at the same time emotional, artistic, educational, and fun. I think we have succeeded, although as usual in game development, we are working to unfold more of all the features we planned for."

Key Features of Tune Joy include:

40 handcrafted puzzles in 10 stages

Offline play — no internet required

Replay capabilities

Brief educational information and music link after each puzzle

Tune Joy is optimized for short 2-10 minute sessions, making it ideal for commutes, breaks, or relaxing at home. Stay "tuned" for upcoming news about its release date.

About Sonic Habitat

Sonic Habitat is a company dedicated to crafting sound and music interactive works, some of which serve as products while others are artworks. Their team firmly believes in thoughtful design, audience-friendly experiences, and works that honor audiences' intellect and stimulate knowledge.

