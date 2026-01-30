Tune Joy, a puzzle video game that sparks Classical music discovery, is set to launch in Spring in the US

News provided by

Eclectic Muse

Jan 30, 2026, 16:55 ET

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Habitat today announced the US launch of their new mobile puzzle game, Tune Joy. Designed for both casual players and puzzle enthusiasts, Tune Joy combines intuitive mechanics with a meticulous audiovisual design to deliver a novel, brain-teasing, and musically rich experience. The game is also intended to spark curiosity and appreciation for Classical music, while enhancing the player's memory skills.

Continue Reading
© 2026 Sonic Habitat LLC, All Rights Reserved
© 2026 Sonic Habitat LLC, All Rights Reserved

At its core, Tune Joy challenges players to listen attentively. Puzzles consist of custom music recording excerpts of some of the most famous Classical music compositions paired with hand-crafted figures. Players can play at their own pace or accept the challenge to perform in the Theatre.

"The idea to make a music or sound puzzle dates back many years ago," said Gabriel E. Pulido, composer and founder of Sonic Habitat. "We wanted to create a simple puzzle game that would be at the same time emotional, artistic, educational, and fun. I think we have succeeded, although as usual in game development, we are working to unfold more of all the features we planned for."

Key Features of Tune Joy include:

  • 40 handcrafted puzzles in 10 stages
  • Offline play — no internet required
  • Replay capabilities
  • Brief educational information and music link after each puzzle

Tune Joy is optimized for short 2-10 minute sessions, making it ideal for commutes, breaks, or relaxing at home. Stay "tuned" for upcoming news about its release date.

About Sonic Habitat
Sonic Habitat is a company dedicated to crafting sound and music interactive works, some of which serve as products while others are artworks. Their team firmly believes in thoughtful design, audience-friendly experiences, and works that honor audiences' intellect and stimulate knowledge.

More information:
Email: contact[at]sonic-habitat.com
Tune Joy
W: tunejoy.fun 

Follow Tune Joy on Instagram @tunejoygame

SOURCE Eclectic Muse

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Ocean-Inspired Immersive Album "Deep Surface" Set for Release on November 16

Ocean-Inspired Immersive Album "Deep Surface" Set for Release on November 16

Composer and multimedia artist Gabriel E Pulido proudly announces the release of the first part of his ocean-inspired immersive audio album Deep...
Deep Surface | Immersive

Deep Surface | Immersive

Deep Surface | Immersive is an innovative concert and multimedia performance that immerses audiences in the beauty and urgency of the ocean....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Music

Music

Electronic Gaming

Electronic Gaming

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics