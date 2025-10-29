Ocean-Inspired Immersive Album "Deep Surface" Set for Release on November 16

Gabriel E Pulido ' s Work Blends Art, Science, and Environmental Awareness

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Composer and multimedia artist Gabriel E Pulido proudly announces the release of the first part of his ocean-inspired immersive audio album Deep Surface, scheduled to launch on November 16. The album will be available on major streaming platforms supporting Dolby Atmos® format, including Apple Music, Amazon, and Tidal, with an accompanying standard stereo version also set for release.

Art direction G. Pulido and artist Enrico Napoletano. Executed by E. Napoletano

Deep Surface is closely tied to Pulido's upcoming multimedia concert, Deep Surface | Immersive, slated to premiere in the second half of 2026. While the album mirrors the concert's sections, the live performances will feature expanded content and guest artist improvisations, offering a dynamic and evolving auditory experience.

Pulido integrates recordings from his 2009 Miami Beach performance, enhanced with fresh interpretations by flutist Cathi Marro in the first section. The album's captivating cover art is crafted by painter E. Napoletano, while Pulido himself played, recorded, and produced all new musical elements. The immersive audio mix has been expertly handled by the award-winning team of Will Kennedy and Matt Wallace of Studio Delux, Los Angeles.

About Gabriel E Pulido

With an extraordinary background in composing for audiovisual media and cinematic performances, Pulido's work has been showcased by esteemed institutions such as the City of Miami Beach, Paris III City Hall, the New World Symphony, and broadcasting companies such as Bravo Networks, TV Chile, and ARTE TV (France). His innovative live electronic music presentations have earned him multiple awards.

Pulido's deep connection to the sea, nurtured by his time between the Caribbean and Florida, inspired Deep Surface. His artistic vision is informed by both a humanistic and scientific perspective, driven by a desire to raise awareness about critical environmental challenges facing our oceans.

Combining a myriad of influences, his work reflects a tapestry of cultural influences from his life on two continents. From intuition to careful planning, besides bringing together diverse genres, his compositional process entails awareness of sound as a pre-musical element, reaching to our ancestral collective unconscious.

Learn More: http://www.eclecticmuse.net/featured-release

Listen to Stereo Excerpts:

Excerpt 1: Origins-Movements – Listen Here

Excerpt 2: Crossing the Waves – Listen Here

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact: [email protected]

