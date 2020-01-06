AMC Networks Becomes Founding Partner to Plug and Play's Media & Advertising Program

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMC Networks today announced its partnership with Plug and Play to explore new technologies and invest in startups. Alongside other partners, AMC Networks will collaborate with Plug and Play Media & Advertising as a founding partner to support and establish their new ecosystem.

"AMC Networks has a remarkable history as an innovator in entertainment and advertising and we are excited to bring that tradition to Plug and Play's Innovation Platform," said Mac McKean, EVP of Innovation at AMC Networks. "We seek to deepen our connections to tech, service and product innovators, at startups and corporations alike. We expect these connections to spark fresh opportunities to serve viewers, advertisers and partners in new, paradigm-busting ways."

AMC Networks has remained dedicated to creating and distributing bold and inventive stories fueled by the artistic vision of dynamic storytellers. On the advertising side, they have been a leader in innovative branded experiences for their advertisers – including branded storytelling that uses emerging consumer technologies like augmented reality. Today they join Plug and Play's newest innovation platform focused on Media & Advertising to get a glimpse into what's next for the space.

"The advertising industry is at the junction of a tectonic shift of technology, consumers, culture, and communication. We have an incredible opportunity to explore new ideas and make a significant difference by collaborating as a group," said Alex Mojtahedi, Head of Plug and Play Media & Advertising. "We are extremely excited for our partnership with AMC Networks and look forward to shaping the future of this industry with our partners."

Plug and Play's Media & Advertising program will run its first three-month accelerator through the start of 2020. Startups accepted into the program will meet one-on-one with the corporate partners to analyze opportunities for pilot projects, POCs, new customers, and investment.

Startups and corporations interested in this program are encouraged to apply: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/join/

About AMC Networks

Known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content, AMC Networks is the company behind the award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films. Its diverse line-up of popular and critically-acclaimed series and independent films include Killing Eve, Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, which has been the #1 show on cable television for nine consecutive years, as well as Portlandia, Brockmire, Love After Lockup, and the films Boyhood, Death of Stalin, and many more. Its original series Mad Men and Breaking Bad are widely recognized as being among the most influential and acclaimed shows in the history of TV. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its production business; AMC Networks International, its international programming business; the subscription streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now, Acorn TV and UMC (Urban Movie Channel); and Levity Entertainment Group, the Company's production services and comedy venues business. For more information, visit http://www.amcnetworks.com.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 300 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Rappi, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

SOURCE Plug and Play

Related Links

http://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

