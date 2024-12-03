AMDAPP Launches Certification for Advanced Practice Providers in Movement Disorders

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Movement Disorder Advanced Practice Providers (AMDAPP) is proud to announce the launch of the Certification of Movement & Related Disorder Specialist (CMRD). This pioneering credential is designed exclusively for advanced practice providers (APPs), enhancing visibility and recognition for the highly skilled professionals who play a critical role in managing Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders.

Certification now available for advanced practice providers working in movement disorders. Post this

The CMRD certification highlights the expertise of APPs, fostering trust and confidence among patients, families, and the broader healthcare community. AMDAPP developed this program to emphasize APPs' essential role in interdisciplinary teams and to showcase their ability to deliver exceptional, patient-centered care.

"APPs are an integral part of the movement disorder care team, yet their role is often misunderstood or underappreciated in clinical settings," said Kelly Papesh, Executive Director at AMDAPP. "Movement disorder care is not just about treatment—it's about connection. APPs listen, educate, comfort, and serve as the consistent thread in a patient's journey, delivering individualized care that makes a profound difference."

"With 90,000 people newly diagnosed with Parkinson's disease annually and a shortage of movement disorder specialists, APPs are bridging a critical gap in care," added Sherrie Gould, NP-C, Certification Chair. "The CMRD certification not only validates their expertise but also raises their visibility within the healthcare community and among the patients they serve. It's a pivotal step toward empowering providers and ensuring patients receive confident, capable care."

APPLICATION INFORMATION: https://ptcny.com/test-sponsors/amdapp/

About AMDAPP

The mission of the Association of Movement Disorder Advanced Practice Providers (AMDAPP) is to establish and advance the expertise of advanced practice providers (APPs) in the management of Parkinson's disease and movement disorders. We set standards of excellence in patient care, support research, and educate the APP community on these conditions. Through professional collaboration and networking, we strive to ensure that every patient receives the highest quality of care.

By fostering career satisfaction and empowering professional growth, our goal is to improve the lives of those impacted by Parkinson's disease and movement disorders through specialized, compassionate care.

For More Information

To learn more about the CMRD certification or AMDAPP's initiatives, visit www.amdapp.org or contact us [email protected].

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Association of Movement Disorder Advanced Practice Providers

Kelly Papesh

[email protected]

SOURCE Association of Movement Disorder Advanced Practice Providers