Amen Clinics Washington D.C. to Offer IV Nutrient Therapy and Other Functional Medicine Services

One of the main benefits of intravenous treatment is that nutrients are infused directly into the bloodstream. Intravenous treatments (IV therapy) therefore are exceptionally powerful because they circumvent issues with oral administration, including stomach upset, absorption issues, and loss of potency.

Integrative physician, Dr. Eboni Cornish states, "In functional medicine we determine the root causes of your current symptoms - the causes of toxic brain scans can be more biological than psychiatric and as a result we have to determine the root cause."

IV therapies have been known to be beneficial for the following conditions:

Autoimmune Conditions

Neurological Conditions

Memory Enhancement

Depression

Infections

Dementia

Lyme disease

Mold Exposure

Migraines

Fibromyalgia

Detoxification

Heavy Metal Toxicity

Parkinson's Disease

Chronic Fatigue

ABOUT AMEN CLINICS

Amen Clinics, Inc. was established in 1989 by Daniel G. Amen, MD, who is a psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and 10-time New York Times bestselling author. Amen Clinics has the world's largest database of functional brain scans relating to behavior, totaling over 160,000 scans on patients from 121 countries.

