Amen Clinics Washington D.C. to Offer IV Nutrient Therapy and Other Functional Medicine Services
Enhancing brain health is the key to improving mental health and wellness
Nov 05, 2019, 13:44 ET
RESTON, Va., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amen Clinics Washington, D.C. is now offering several different types of intravenous therapies such as IV Nutrient Therapy as well as other functional medicine services. These can range from immune system enhancement to detoxification and relaxation and have been proven to be beneficial for overcoming many conditions.
One of the main benefits of intravenous treatment is that nutrients are infused directly into the bloodstream. Intravenous treatments (IV therapy) therefore are exceptionally powerful because they circumvent issues with oral administration, including stomach upset, absorption issues, and loss of potency.
Integrative physician, Dr. Eboni Cornish states, "In functional medicine we determine the root causes of your current symptoms - the causes of toxic brain scans can be more biological than psychiatric and as a result we have to determine the root cause."
IV therapies have been known to be beneficial for the following conditions:
- Autoimmune Conditions
- Neurological Conditions
- Memory Enhancement
- Depression
- Infections
- Dementia
- Lyme disease
- Mold Exposure
- Migraines
- Fibromyalgia
- Detoxification
- Heavy Metal Toxicity
- Parkinson's Disease
- Chronic Fatigue
ABOUT AMEN CLINICS
Amen Clinics, Inc. was established in 1989 by Daniel G. Amen, MD, who is a psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and 10-time New York Times bestselling author. Amen Clinics has the world's largest database of functional brain scans relating to behavior, totaling over 160,000 scans on patients from 121 countries.
Media Contact:
Natalie Buchoz
Amen Clinics
P: (714) 421-3778
E: nbuchoz@amenclinic.com
SOURCE Amen Clinics, Inc.
Share this article