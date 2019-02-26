Amendola Communications Adds Content Marketer and Healthcare IT Specialist as Senior Writer

Holwerk's specializations include revenue cycle management (RCM), healthcare predictive analytics, and industry and regulatory trends through the lens of how they impact providers, patients, and communities. Prior to joining Amendola, he led the strategic messaging, PR writing, and content marketing efforts at ZirMed, which subsequently merged with Navicure to form Waystar.

In addition to his healthcare IT experience, Holwerk held key communications roles at Groupon during its meteoric growth, and successfully steered strategic sales communications as the company shifted from an email- to a search-driven business. Most recently, he provided consulting services to early-stage startups as well as industrial manufacturing and specialty RCM firms. He began his career as a freelance writing and visual arts professional.

Agency CEO Jodi Amendola said: "Louie's strong background in content marketing is the perfect complement to his health IT knowledgebase. Increasingly, our clients look to us to assist them in optimizing their content performance and marketing funnel while also conducting strategic, impactful PR activities. We're excited to have him on board as part of the A-Team."

"Having worked with Amendola on the client side, I'm thrilled to be joining a team of world-class marketing and PR professionals," Holwerk said. "I'm also looking forward to working with Amendola's clients—they're changing the game in healthcare, and contributing to their storytelling and content-marketing efforts is a true honor."

Holwerk holds a B.S. in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he also earned certificates in Folklore and Creative Writing. He holds an MFA in Writing from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

About Amendola Communications

Amendola Communications is an award-winning national public relations, marketing communications, social media and content marketing firm. Named one of the best information technology (IT) PR firms in the nation four times by PRSourceCode, Amendola represents some of the best-known brands and groundbreaking startups in the healthcare and HIT industries. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros delivers strategic guidance and effective solutions to help organizations boost their reputation and drive market share. For more information about the PR industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com , and follow Amendola on Twitter and LinkedIn.

