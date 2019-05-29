Amendola Communications Expands Marketing and Communications Team, Appointing Stacy State as Senior Account Director

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and healthcare IT public relations and marketing agency, announced today that Stacy State has joined the team as a senior account director. State will create and manage integrated marketing and communications programs, develop lead-generation initiatives, provide strategic counsel, and tell clients' stories to targeted audiences by leveraging media relations and influencer relationships and strategies.

State brings nearly 20 years of marketing and product development experience across several healthcare verticals including providers, payers and health IT platform vendors. Having held marketing leadership roles at healthcare companies such as Humana and ZirMed (now Waystar), she has a proven track record of driving growth through lead generation strategies; developing and executing strategic communications and marketing programs; and leveraging PR and innovative digital strategies to transform brands.

"Amendola has a stellar reputation in the industry, and I'm excited to join an award-winning team of healthcare and health IT experts committed to the success and growth of our clients," State said.

The agency's CEO Jodi Amendola said clients will benefit from State's marketing expertise as well as her ability to advance PR strategies to drive tangible business results for healthcare innovators, ranging from start-ups to mid-size and Fortune 100 companies. "Stacy's deep knowledge of the healthcare industry ecosystem and extensive experience leading marketing strategies will allow her to bring immediate positive results for our clients," Amendola said.

Prior to Amendola, State held the role of director of marketing for Advantum Health, a billing services company focused on physician and hospital billing. At Advantum, she served on the executive leadership team, creating a new brand for the company and guiding them through three strategic acquisitions.

Before that, State served as the director of enterprise marketing for ZirMed, a revenue cycle management company. State played an integral role in introducing ZirMed to the hospital and health system market and increasing year-over-year revenue bookings by millions of dollars. At Humana, she led initiatives that included new product development, mergers and acquisitions, clinical program communications, and customer messaging and engagement.

State earned her MBA from Indiana University and her bachelor of arts degree in sociology from the University of Kentucky.

About Amendola Communications

Amendola is an award-winning national public relations, marketing communications, social media and content marketing firm. Named one of the best information technology (IT) PR firms in the nation four times by PRSourceCode, Amendola represents some of the best-known brands and groundbreaking startups in the healthcare and HIT industries. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros delivers strategic guidance and effective solutions to help organizations boost their reputation and drive market share. For more information about the PR industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow Amendola on Twitter and LinkedIn.

