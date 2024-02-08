Amenities Extends Seamless Mobile App Experience to Health System Websites with Plug-and-Play Provider Search and Scheduling

News provided by

Amenities Health

08 Feb, 2024, 08:15 ET

The latest tool streamlines health systems' ability to provide modern provider search and online self-scheduling through a user-friendly web interface. This not only enhances access to in-network services but also elevates the overall patient experience.

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amenities Health continues to revolutionize healthcare's digital front door with the introduction of a cutting-edge tool that makes it simple for health systems to implement modern provider search and patient scheduling. The new online solution enables any consumer to find care and make an appointment on their own, at any time, directly through a health system's public-facing website.

"Fast, convenient provider search and online scheduling are crucial for health systems, as competition from major retailers continues to grow and transform consumer expectations. Amenities eliminates the barriers that stand in the way of offering online appointment scheduling, allowing organizations to compete in healthcare's digital era," said Amenities CEO, Aasim Saeed.

Amenities' new online patient scheduling solution:

  • Combines provider and location information in a modern search experience, akin to Yelp or Amazon, and displays results based on the next available appointment
  • Finds, aggregates, and organizes data across providers from multiple sources, eliminating the need for health systems to create physician profile pages
  • Seamlessly integrates with the Epic MyChart patient portal and other electronic medical record (EMR) systems
  • Allows for new patients to be fully registered in under 30 seconds, maximizing the consumer-to-patient conversion rate.

"Consumers prioritize timely care access and proximity to home or work," stated Scott Heatherly, Vice President of Sales at Amenities. "Amenities mitigates the friction of their online-searching patients, ensuring tailored provider matches for a personalized journey."

This latest enhancement bolsters the Amenities Digital Front Door Platform, catering effectively to the demands of modern consumers. Offering a wide range of digital tools and services, the Amenities platform includes a customized mobile application. This app seamlessly incorporates features such as new patient registration, provider search and scheduling, family management, access to medical test results, provider messaging, insurance billing information, and additional functionalities.

For more on how Amenities Health works with health systems to create innovative patient experiences, tools, and services visit www.amenitieshealth.com.

About Amenities Health

Amenities Health's Digital Front Door and Patient Loyalty Platform helps health systems acquire new patients, build brand loyalty, and grow revenue. Amenities' technology is secure, scalable, and fully integrated with the industry's largest EMR and cloud providers. The modular platform provides the flexibility of custom-built solutions at a fraction of the cost and time. Learn more at www.amenitieshealth.com.

Media Contact:
Andrea LePain
eMedia Junction
617-894-1153
andrea@emediajunction.com

SOURCE Amenities Health

