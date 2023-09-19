Amenities Health Closes Series A, Raising a Total of $10M to Modernize Health System Digital Front Doors

The new financing will accelerate adoption of Amenities' groundbreaking Digital Front Door platform designed to help health systems improve patient loyalty

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amenities Health , a leading Digital Front Door platform, today announced the final closing of its Series A financing round. The company secured an additional $6.25 million, putting Amenities' total amount raised to date at $10 million.

The latest fundraising round was led by MemorialCare Innovation Fund, a strategic healthcare investment fund wholly owned by MemorialCare Health System. Epic Ventures , a venture capital firm which led Amenities' seed round, also participated. Other notable backers include HealthTech CEOs Chris Gibson, Blake Marggraff, Kyle Robertson, Tom White, Kulmeet Singh, Harjinder Sandhu, and Buzz White.

Building off strong growth in 2023, Amenities plans to use the additional capital to further accelerate adoption of the company's groundbreaking Digital Front Door platform designed to help health systems improve access to care, deliver personalized patient experiences, and earn loyalty through membership programs.

"As tech companies, retailers and urgent care clinics offer patients increased convenience to lure them out of network, health systems must enhance their digital tools by offering a modern, seamless engagement strategy to keep patients satisfied, healthy and loyal. This involves providing an Uber or Amazon-like experience where patients can easily register in 30 seconds, find and book their appointments online, and receive same-day services," said Dr. Aasim Saeed, Amenities Health Founder and CEO.

Many hospitals and provider groups offer online scheduling, but it is usually reserved for current patients and offered exclusively through the patient portal, which requires an existing account. Amenities' Digital Front Door platform eliminates that barrier, enabling new patients to register and create a full EMR account instantly, with no lengthy forms to fill out, dated security questions to answer or delays waiting for a live review. The consumer-centric technology then surfaces every available appointment across an entire health system network (including virtual and urgent care options) and organizes the information based on next available appointment, distance, types of insurance coverage accepted, etc.

In addition, the platform delivers streamlined access to medical test results, provider messaging and insurance billing information, all seamlessly integrated with the most common patient portals, meaning patients no longer have to sign in multiple times into disparate systems. Patients also have the option to upgrade to a higher level membership that unlocks innovative concierge medicine and financial protection services for individuals and families.

"Amenities Health is a fully white-label, expandable Digital Front Door platform that serves as a gateway technology for hospitals and healthcare systems. The suite of digital tools helps connect otherwise disjointed services across the healthcare continuum and provides a next-level experience that will dramatically reduce the friction patients experience today when trying to access care, ultimately leading to better continuity of care, patient loyalty and engagement for healthcare systems," said Brant Heise, at MemorialCare Innovation Fund.

For more on how Amenities Health is working with health systems to create innovative patient experiences, tools, and services, visit www.amenitieshealth.com .

About Amenities Health

Amenities Health's Digital Front Door and Patient Loyalty Platform helps health systems acquire new patients, build brand loyalty, and grow revenue. Amenities' technology is secure, scalable, and fully integrated with the industry's largest EMR and cloud providers. The modular platform provides the flexibility of custom-built solutions at a fraction of the cost and time. Learn more at www.amenitieshealth.com



About MemorialCare

MemorialCare Innovation Fund (MCIF) brings strategic investment funding to accelerate the development of companies in the healthcare information technology, healthcare services, and medical device sectors that can advance high-quality, effective healthcare. MCIF is focused on companies offering innovative products, services and technologies which help healthcare systems significantly improve performance and outcomes and achieve their community missions. Learn more at www.memorialcareinnovationfund.com

About Epic Ventures

EPIC Ventures is a premier early-stage healthcare-focused venture capital firm. Founded in 1994, EPIC excels at identifying and supporting high growth technology companies and was an early supporter of flagship businesses like Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Health Catalyst, Collective Medical (ACQ: PointClickCare), and more. Learn more at www.epicvc.com

