Amenities Health Wins 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Online Search and Scheduling Solution

Digital front door and patient loyalty platform recognized for its revolutionary next available appointment sorting feature, which is transforming the patient experience and access to care

DALLAS, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amenities Health announced today it has been named "Best Online Search and Scheduling Solution" in the 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Awards. The MedTech awards honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in various health and medical technology categories. This year's program attracted nearly 4,250 nominations from around the globe.

Amenities won for its groundbreaking Digital Front Door and Patient Loyalty Platform, which offers a variety of tools designed to help health systems acquire new patients, build brand loyalty, and grow revenue. A core component of the technology is Amenities' provider search and scheduling solution. The fully white-labeled app provides an Uber or Amazon-like experience where consumers can easily register in 30 seconds, find and book their appointments online, and receive same-day services.

"For health systems to compete with new entrants to the healthcare industry, such as Costco, Best Buy, and Walmart, they must focus on the patient experience. It starts with modernizing provider search and online appointment scheduling. We're thrilled to be recognized for building a technology that improves this crucial touchpoint along the care journey," said Amenities Health founder and CEO Aasim Saeed.

What makes Amenities' consumer-centric technology unique is its revolutionary next-available and closest-in-proximity appointment sorting feature. The platform fully integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) systems to surface every available appointment across an entire health system network—including consolidating all virtual and urgent care options and in-network physicians on different EMRs. It then organizes the information based on the next available appointment, distance, types of insurance coverage accepted, etc.

"Research indicates that patients' top priority is timely access to care, making Amenities' unique sorting feature a rare and crucial differentiator in the market," said Scott Heatherly, VP of Sales and Partnerships at Amenities Health. "Our platform enables health systems to go to market with one seamless branded mobile experience that encompasses consumer registration, EHR record creation, seamless search and scheduling, and all key patient portal features in one inclusive application."

On the administrative side, clinical operators can track the types and numbers of searches being conducted in real time as well as the number of consumers that converted to new patients. Providers can see how often they're eligible for a search, when they came up in the search results, and how often their profile was viewed. This level of insight is unprecedented in healthcare and further aligns the interests of patients, admin, and providers through data.

For more on how Amenities Health works with health systems to create innovative patient experiences, tools, and services, visit www.amenitieshealth.com.

About Amenities Health

Amenities Health's Digital Front Door and Patient Loyalty Platform helps health systems acquire new patients, build brand loyalty, and grow revenue. Amenities' technology is secure, scalable, and fully integrated with the industry's largest EMR and cloud providers. The modular platform provides the flexibility of custom-built solutions at a fraction of the cost and time. Learn more at www.amenitieshealth.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

eMedia Junction

617-894-1153

[email protected]

SOURCE Amenities Health