Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds due 2054

ST. LOUIS, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Illinois Company, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), announced today the pricing of a public offering of $625 million aggregate principal amount of 5.55% first mortgage bonds due 2054 at 99.810% of their principal amount. The transaction is expected to close on June 27, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ameren Illinois intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay a portion of its short-term debt.

Barclays Capital Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Fifth Third Securities, Inc. and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the prospectus and related prospectus supplement for the offering, when available, may be obtained via the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, phone: 1-800-645-3751, email: [email protected]. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the first mortgage bonds and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Illinois or follow us on X at @AmerenIllinois or Facebook.com/AmerenIllinois.

SOURCE Ameren Corporation