America Makes and ANSI Announce Interactive Portal to Track Standardization Activity to Support Additive Manufacturing

"ANSI is always looking for ways to deliver added value to the community, and the AMSC portal provides users an easy way to check on the status of work to develop additive manufacturing standards," said ANSI President & CEO S. Joe Bhatia.

The AMSC was launched in 2016 as a cross-sector coordinating body whose purpose is to accelerate the development of industry-wide additive manufacturing standards and specifications consistent with stakeholder needs. Supported by input from standards developing organizations that are engaged in various aspects of additive manufacturing, the collaborative aims to coordinate and maintain a consistent, harmonized, and non-contradictory set of additive manufacturing standards. The AMSC does not develop standards but, rather, helps to drive coordinated standards development activity with the ultimate goal of helping to grow of the additive manufacturing industry.

With contributions from more than 300 individuals from 175 public- and private-sector organizations, the Standardization Roadmap for Additive Manufacturing identifies published standards, those being developed, and those that are needed. The document describes 93 gaps where no published standard or specification currently exists to respond to a particular industry need. Many of these gaps also identify additional pre-standardization research and development (R&D) needs. All 93 of the roadmap gaps are included in the online portal with updates for those where such information has been provided.

For more information, visit www.ansi.org/amsc.

About America Makes

Driven by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), America Makes is the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute. As the national accelerator for additive manufacturing (AM) based in Youngstown, Ohio, America Makes is the nation's leading and collaborative partner in AM and 3DP technology research, discovery, creation, and innovation. Comprised of member organizations from industry, academia, government, non-government agencies, and workforce and economic development resources, the America Makes membership community is working together to innovate and accelerate AM to increase our nation's global manufacturing competitiveness. America Makes is the first of eight Manufacturing Innovation Institutes established and managed by the U.S. Department of Defense as public-private partnerships. America Makes is also a member of the Manufacturing USA® network, which seeks to secure U.S. global leadership in advanced manufacturing. For more information about America Makes, visit americamakes.us and follow @AmericaMakes on Twitter.

About NCDMM

NCDMM delivers innovative and collaborative manufacturing solutions that enhance our nation's workforce and economic competitiveness. NCDMM has extensive knowledge and depth in manufacturing areas – both commercial and defense – to continually innovate, improve, and advance manufacturing technologies and methodologies. Our experienced team specializes in identifying the needs, the players, the technologies, and the processes to attain optimal solutions for our customers. We connect the dots. That's the NCDMM methodology. NCDMM also manages the national accelerator for additive manufacturing (AM) and 3D printing (3DP), America Makes – the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute. For more information, visit NCDMM.org.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is made up of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations. ANSI represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. The Institute is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

