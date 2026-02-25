Consumer Standards Central: Elevating the Consumer Voice in Standards Development

ANSI's Popular Webinar Series Expands with New Name, Themed Sessions, and Expert Guests

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is excited to announce the expansion and rebranding of its consumer webinar series as Consumer Standards Central, reflecting a more comprehensive mission to engage consumers across all aspects of standards development that impact daily life.

A Broader Vision for Consumer Engagement

Building on the momentum of ANSI's ongoing consumer engagement efforts , Consumer Standards Central broadens the focus of the Institute's previous webinar series, Consumer Safety Central. The shift recognizes that consumers bring essential real-world perspectives to standards development that extend far beyond safety. From artificial intelligence, digital tools, and other emerging technologies, to textiles, pet care, and home goods, myriad areas and industries rely on consumer voices to develop standards that truly serve the public interest.

What's New in 2026

The webinar will continue to serve as the primary introductory session for consumers interested in serving as consumer representatives in national and international technical committees. This year, sessions will also feature several new elements designed to deepen consumer understanding and participation:

Thematic Focus: Each session will center on a specific theme, allowing for more targeted and comprehensive discussions.





Expert Guest Speakers: Sessions will feature special guests from across the standards community, including representatives from standards developing organizations (SDOs) and leading consumer advocates.





Expanded Scope: While maintaining the series' commitment to safety, Consumer Standards Central will explore the full spectrum of standards that affect consumers' lives.

2026 Schedule and Topics

Mark your calendars for three compelling sessions:

March 5 at 2:00 p.m. ET: Coinciding with National Consumer Protection Week, this session will highlight how consumer participation strengthens protection across industries





June 17 at 11:00 a.m. ET: Mid-year focus on emerging consumer standards issues





November 19 at 1:00 p.m. ET: A special session on standards and injury prevention, timed to align with National Injury Prevention Day (November 18)

The series will continue to be hosted by Cleo Stamatos, ANSI senior manager of consumer and legislative outreach, and will feature ongoing collaboration with Jonathan Midgett, Ph.D., former CPSC Consumer Ombudsman and ANSI Consumer Interest Forum member.

Consumers and the U.S. Standards Strategy 2025

Engaging consumers in the standards development process is an integral part of the U.S. Standards Strategy 2025 (USSS). The USSS is America's blueprint for standards leadership, guiding how the U.S. develops standards and participates in international standardization. Revised in 2025, the strategy makes clear that consumer input is essential in the U.S. private-sector-led standards system. Success relies on informed participation from all stakeholders—and ANSI's Consumer Standards Central provides the information consumers need to join the conversation.

Free and Open to All

All Consumer Standards Central webinars are free of charge and open to the public via web conferencing. Registration information and additional details will be available on ANSI's events page.

For more information, contact Cleo Stamatos at [email protected] .

