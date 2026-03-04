ANSI Partners with World Engineering Day 2026 to Champion Standards for a Sustainable Future

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does it take to solve a problem affecting one-third of humanity? For 3.4 billion people who lack access to basic sanitation, the answer required global collaboration, innovative engineering — and an international standard.

That story is at the heart of how the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is marking its official partnership with World Engineering Day (WED) for Sustainable Development 2026, an International Day proclaimed by UNESCO and overseen by the World Federation of Engineering Organizations.

WATCH: Standards for a Sustainable Future Speed Speed

WATCH: Standards for a Sustainable Future

The video features ANSI president and CEO Dr. Laurie E. Locascio and senior director of international development Leslie McDermott, who walk through how ANSI convened standards experts from around the world to develop ISO 30500 — an international standard for non-sewered sanitation systems that require no plumbing, no water lines, no electricity, and cost less than five cents per person per day. The video also features Elhadji Abdourahmane Ndione, director general of the Association Sénégalaise de Normalisation (ASN), who speaks to the on-the-ground impact of ISO 30500, bringing the standard's real-world deployment to life from the perspective of an implementing partner. ISO 30500 has since been revised based on practical implementation, demonstrating how international standardization drives continuous improvement.

"World Engineering Day is a powerful reminder that the solutions to our greatest global challenges depend on collaboration across borders, disciplines, and sectors," said Locascio. "Engineering and standards go hand-in-hand, and both are essential to building a sustainable future. ANSI is proud to be an official partner for WED 2026, and we look forward to highlighting how standards help turn engineering innovation into real-world impact."

WED 2026 celebrations launch in Jakarta, Indonesia, on March 4, kicking off a year-long international campaign of events, films, and features. This year's theme — "Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalization" — reflects precisely the kind of work ANSI and its partners pursue every day across sectors from emerging technologies and infrastructure to healthcare and sustainable development.

Visit ANSI's WED webpage to explore the Institute's contributions to global sustainability efforts and learn how international standards are advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org and access the latest news and content on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE American National Standards Institute