America Succeeds and CompTIA unveil groundbreaking Durable Skills Advantage Framework

Revolutionizing and standardizing measurement of workplace skills to level the playing field for students, workers and employers

DENVER , Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America Succeeds , a leading educational research and advocacy group, in partnership with CompTIA , the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Durable Skills Advantage Framework .

The Framework is a first-of-its-kind, employer-generated common lexicon of the most critical skills for success in the modern workforce, including adaptability, collaboration, critical thinking, and problem-solving. It provides a necessary foundation for integrating these skills into educational programs and workplace training to improve outcomes for both learners and employers.

With 85% of career success dependent on the strong development of Durable Skills (formerly known as "soft skills"), this Framework bridges the gap between the skills students are taught in school and evolving workforce needs.[1]

"The development of this Framework represents a monumental effort in aligning education with the multifaceted demands of today's and tomorrow's workforce," said Tim Taylor, Co-Founder and President of America Succeeds. "Painstakingly crafted through extensive collaboration across various industries, this tool transcends traditional workforce and education boundaries to help organizations train for Durable Skills in a clear, equitable way. In turn, professionals and students can identify their strengths and areas for improvement and ultimately grow into economically mobile careers."

How This Comprehensive Framework Was Developed

The Framework, designed over the course of 2023, is the result of research, collaboration and feedback from over 800 educators, workforce professionals, industry leaders and policymakers. It is an adaptable tool designed for a wide range of applications, from curriculum development to employee training programs.

Lauren Cole, Vice President of Strategy and Operations at America Succeeds, continued: "We are thrilled to collaborate with CompTIA on this initiative. Their expertise with the tech workforce, combined with our commitment to educational excellence, has resulted in a tool that will revolutionize how we think about and develop essential workplace competencies. We're excited to see how this Framework is utilized in the years to come."

"It's widely understood that broad-based, diverse workplace skills are essential, but we've lacked a common language and comprehensive framework for understanding skill levels," said Hannah Johnson, Senior Vice President of Tech Talent Programs at CompTIA. "The Durable Skills Framework fills this void so individuals, educators, and employers can work collaboratively on enhancing and elevating the skills most critical to career success."

With the launch of the Durable Skills Advantage Framework, America Succeeds and CompTIA are leading the charge in ensuring that the workforce of the future is equipped with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

For more information about the Durable Skills Advantage Framework, please visit www.DurableSkillsAdvantage.org.

About America Succeeds

America Succeeds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to modernizing education systems to drive equity and opportunity. America Succeeds was founded in 2014 with a vision of building public education systems to prepare every student to succeed in the competitive global economy and contribute to their local community. For the organization, that means ensuring business leaders are engaged as education champions - businesses have the obligation, opportunity, and capacity to foster greater student achievement, build an educated workforce pipeline, and protect our future economic vitality. https://americasucceeds.org/

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Millions of current and aspiring technology workers around the world rely on CompTIA for the training, education and professional certifications that give them the confidence and skills to work in tech. https://www.comptia.org/

[1] "The Soft Skills Disconnect," National Soft Skills Association, https://www.nationalsoftskills.org/the-soft-skills-disconnect/

