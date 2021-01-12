America Wakes Up To The Best Breakfast Sandwich, For Free

"Our breakfast sandwiches start with a fresh-baked bagel, straight out of the oven. That is pretty awesome," said Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels. "But, what makes our egg sandwiches undeniably the best is the fresh-cracked eggs, high-flavor ingredients and signature shmears that will make you look forward to getting out of bed in the morning."

Einstein Bros. Bagels egg sandwiches are available in 11 mouthwatering flavor combinations. Top sellers include:

The Farmhouse: a complete breakfast that is fully loaded with perfectly seasoned fresh-cracked eggs, crispy, thick-cut bacon, a layer of smoked ham and gooey cheddar cheese. It's finished with a creamy country pepper shmear, our version of country gravy, on a fresh-baked Cheesy Hash Brown Gourmet Bagel.

The Chorizo Sunrise packed with flavor and spice, it's stacked with savory chorizo sausage, velvety avocado, melty cheddar cheese, fresh-cracked eggs and spicy jalapeño salsa shmear, sandwiched between a fresh-baked Green Chile Gourmet Bagel.

The All-Nighter: the ultimate breakfast cure to your late nights with the perfect combination of fresh-cracked eggs, thick-cut bacon, ooey gooey American cheese and creamy jalapeño garlic aioli, all on a fresh-baked Cheesy Hash Brown Gourmet Bagel.

The one-time National Bagel Day offer from Einstein Bros. Bagels is available at participating locations when you Order Ahead on the app, excluding license stores inside colleges, airports, hotels and hospitals. Learn more at www.EinsteinBros.com .

