American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Announces Michael L. Parks, MD, FAAOS, as First Vice President

NEW ORLEANS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New York orthopaedic surgeon Michael L. Parks, MD, FAAOS, has been named first vice president of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS). His appointment marks the second year of a four-year leadership progression during which he will serve as president of AAOS in 2027. He will assume the position of First Vice President following the AAOS 2026 Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

"As I step into this role, my focus remains on advancing our profession to better serve our patients," said Dr. Parks. "Together, with our new president Dr. Wilford Gibson, I look forward to supporting AAOS as we work to equip our members with the tools and knowledge needed to shape the future of orthopaedic care."

Dr. Parks brings decades of clinical excellence, leadership and advocacy to the role of first vice president. He has held numerous leadership positions within AAOS, including treasurer, Board of Directors (BOD) member-at-large, chair of the AAOS Resolutions and Finance Committees. He has also served on the Board of Councilors, Communications Cabinet and Annual Meeting Committee. His leadership was recognized with the AAOS Diversity Award in 2019 and the Achievement Award in 2012. As first vice president, Dr Parks will continue working closely with the AAOS BOD to advance musculoskeletal health, strengthen surgeon education and promote equitable access to high-quality orthopaedic care.

A nationally recognized specialist in the surgical treatment of arthritis in adults, Dr. Parks is widely respected for his expertise in reconstructive procedures for the hip and knee. His clinical research focuses on joint replacement surgery and emphasizes reducing health disparities and addressing socio-economic factors affecting healthcare outcomes. His insights have been featured in leading publications, including New York magazine, The New York Times Magazine, Black Enterprise magazine, and Money magazine. Dr. Parks also appeared on the NBC-TV TODAY show where he discussed treatment alternatives for knee arthritis in baby boomers. Beyond AAOS, Dr. Parks is a past president of the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation and the New York State Society of Orthopaedic Surgeons. He has served on the BOD of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons and remains actively involved in the Movement is Life Caucus, a coalition devoted to decreasing musculoskeletal health disparities.

Dr. Parks graduated from Duke University with a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry and earned his medical degree from the Medical University of South Caroline in Charleston, where he received the President's Clinical Science Award. After completing an internship in general and thoracic surgery, followed by an orthopaedic residency at Duke University Medical Center, he continued his training at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York with a fellowship on the Hip and Knee Service where he remains in practice today.

About AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients daily. AAOS is the source of information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality.

Follow the AAOS on Facebook , X, LinkedIn , and Instagram .

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons