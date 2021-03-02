American Airlines: Ontario, CA, to Chicago O'Hare twice a day starting in August

The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier began ticket sales today for the twice-a-day flights between ONT and O'Hare International Airport (ORD), a growing hub in the American's system. The new flights to begin August 17 will depart ONT at 11:40 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. with ONT arrivals scheduled for 12:14 p.m. and 10:39 p.m.

"It is welcome news that American and other air carriers are including Ontario in their recovery plans, but it is not a surprise," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "Ontario was the fastest growing U.S. airport before the COVID-19 pandemic's sudden and severe impact on global air travel. It is now the fastest-recovering airport in California and the third-quickest to restore flight services in the U.S."

# Origin Destination Departs Arrives 877 ONT ORD 11:40a 5:48p 910 ONT ORD 11:30p* 5:38a 977 ORD ONT 9:55a 12:14p 910 ORD ONT 8:20p 10:39p

*Overnight/red-eye service (All times local)

The carrier, which flies to Phoenix and Dallas-Fort Worth from Terminal 4 at ONT, will serve the Chicago O'Hare route with Boeing 737-800 aircraft equipped to accommodate 172 passengers in a three-class cabin with 16 in First-Class, 30 in Main Cabin Extra and 126 in Main Cabin.

The number of passengers who traveled through ONT in 2020 totaled 2.5 million, about half as many as the year before. Many airports around the world saw passenger volume decline by 60%.

Airlines operating at ONT resumed or initiated new service to five destinations including Atlanta, Chicago (Midway), Houston (Intercontinental and Hobby), Seattle and Mexico City in the second half of 2020 while plans were announced for flights to another nine markets by Spring including Chicago (O'Hare) Honolulu, Las Vegas, Miami, Newark, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento and San Francisco. Colombia-based Avianca Airlines will begin service to El Salvador this summer, the first to Central America from the Inland Empire.

Ontario airport has been recognized three times since last summer for understanding and meeting the needs of its customers during the pandemic.

"We applaud the efforts of our extraordinary team during what has been a challenging year for the travel industry," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem for the City of Ontario. "With the support of our airline and business partners, 2021 is shaping up to be a great year for ONT as we meet the needs of this vibrant region we serve."

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

