American Arbitration Association® and Stetson University College of Law Launch Introductory Arbitration Advocacy Course

New ADR advocates will develop practical arbitration advocacy skills through a three-week online program.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association (AAA®), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR), and Stetson University College of Law, a nationally recognized trial advocacy school ranked #1 by U.S. News & World Report, today announced the launch of The Fundamentals of Arbitration Advocacy, a new online certificate program.

The three-week, online course is designed to equip new attorneys and those with limited arbitration experience with foundational advocacy skills and a practical understanding of the arbitration process, including how it differs from traditional litigation. Through expert-led video lessons from AAA professionals and legal advocacy educators, interactive exercises in opening, direct, cross-examination, and summation, and personalized feedback, participants will gain new skills and insights on topics such as filing procedures, arbitrator selection, and preliminary hearings. Weekly modules are flexible. Participants complete each week's work on their own schedule and submit assignments by the designated deadlines.

"As arbitration evolves, so must the education pathways that prepare ADR professionals," said Christine Newhall, senior vice president of AAA Education. "Through this partnership with Stetson University, we are expanding access to high-quality training that equips attorneys to address both current practice and emerging challenges in arbitration."

The course includes live Zoom office hours and instruction from experienced AAA arbitrators and Stetson Law faculty. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a certificate and a digital badge. The program is offered through the Stetson University College of Law Office of Professional Education.

For Stetson Law leadership, this course reflects College's commitment to expanding the opportunities it offers to the greater legal community.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the AAA on this project, which combines the AAA's expertise in dispute resolution with Stetson Law's nationally renowned expertise in advocacy education," said Stetson Law Dean D. Benjamin Barros.

The course begins on May 4, 2026. For more information or to register, please visit stetson.edu/law/professional-education/arbitration-advocacy.php.

About the American Arbitration Association

The American Arbitration Association is the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services in the world. Marking its centennial in 2026, the American Arbitration Association has transformed how legal issues are resolved for better since 1926, turning disputes worldwide into opportunities for understanding and progress. A not-for-profit organization, the American Arbitration Association's mission is to deliver ADR services with integrity, transparency, and innovation. For more information, visit www.adr.org/.

About Stetson University College of Law

Stetson University College of Law, founded in 1900 as Florida's first law school, ranks #1 in Trial Advocacy and #3 in Legal Writing education by U.S. News & World Report. Located in Gulfport, Florida (Tampa Bay), the College of Law leads the nation in blending legal doctrine with practical training. Graduates include prominent attorneys, judges, CEOs, and advocates for positive change. Learn more at Stetson.edu/law.

SOURCE American Arbitration Association