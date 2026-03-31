American Arbitration Association® and Suffolk University Law School To Host "Arbitration and Mediation in the Age of AI"

One-day Conference Explores How AI is Transforming Dispute Resolution

NEW YORK and BOSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association (AAA®) and Suffolk University Law School will host Arbitration and Mediation in the Age of AI, a one-day conference on Friday, June 12, in Boston. The program will bring together litigators, in-house counsel, arbitrators, mediators, legal technologists, and other professionals to examine how AI is reshaping dispute resolution and what that means for legal practice, policy, and access to justice.

This conference builds on ongoing conversations in the field by focusing on AI real-world applications, current deployments, and practical implications. Attendees will gain practical insight into how AI tools are being developed, deployed, and evaluated across dispute resolution settings through a day of practical and interactive programming, including expert-led panel discussions, interactive debates, live demonstrations, and real-world case studies.

"AI is no longer theoretical in dispute resolution," said Bridget McCormack, AAA president and CEO. "These tools are already shaping how disputes are resolved and how people access the legal system. At the same time, we're working through critical questions around reliability, ethics, and oversight, while recognizing the opportunity to expand access to justice in ways not previously possible."

A key focus of the conference is how AI is already being applied in dispute resolution. Discussions and demonstrations will draw on examples including:

The AAA's AI Arbitrator, which evaluates the merits of a dispute, applies legal reasoning, and produces a draft award for a human arbitrator to review and finalize.

The AAA's Resolution Simulator, which provides a non-binding, simulated decision to help legal teams evaluate their positions before formal proceedings begin.

The AAA-Suffolk ODR Innovation Clinic, where Suffolk Law clinical students are building a customized version of AAA's ODR.com platform to help couples navigate procedural requirements for uncontested divorces. The project addresses a persistent access to justice challenge observed by Clinic Director Hon. John Casey (Ret.), who, during his time on the Massachusetts Probate and Family Court, saw individuals repeatedly turned away at the registry due to incomplete filings.

On Saturday, June 13, following the conference, attendees are invited to participate in a hackathon, hosted by ODR.com, AAA-ICDR Institute™, and Suffolk University Law School, that brings together law students, technologists, and practitioners to collaborate on solutions at the intersection of AI and dispute resolution. This hands-on session moves from discussion to development, giving participants the opportunity to translate ideas from the conference into practical tools and applications. Attendees of the ODR2026 Forum at Harvard University are encouraged to join the hackathon. For more information and to secure your spot, visit https://www.vibeodr.com/.

To register for Arbitration and Mediation in the Age of AI, visit: https://feature.adr.org/2026-AAA-Suffolk-AI-Conference.

About the American Arbitration Association®

The American Arbitration Association is the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services in the world. Marking its centennial in 2026, the American Arbitration Association has transformed how legal issues are resolved for better since 1926, turning disputes worldwide into opportunities for understanding and progress. A not-for-profit organization, the American Arbitration Association's mission is to deliver ADR services with integrity, transparency, and innovation. For more information, visit https://adr.org/.

About Suffolk University Law School

Suffolk University Law School's Legal Innovation & Technology (LIT) Center prepares students for a rapidly evolving legal profession through hands-on education in technology, process improvement, and legal design. Its LIT Lab has built tools deployed across multiple states, helping tens of thousands of self-represented litigants navigate court filings. The LIT programs have twice been named a Bloomberg Law "Top Law School Innovator." Suffolk launched the nation's first LIT Concentration for JD students and the first STEM-designated LLM in Legal Innovation & Technology. For more information, visit https://sites.suffolk.edu/legaltech/.

SOURCE American Arbitration Association