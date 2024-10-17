American Association of Endodontists Wins 10 MarCom Awards - Including Three Platinum Honors

News provided byAmerican Association of Endodontists
CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Endodontists (AAE) has been honored with 10 prestigious MarCom Awards – including three Platinum-level wins, recognizing the organization's exceptional work in strategic communications, marketing, web development, and social media throughout 2023-2024.
The MarCom Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. This year, AAE's achievements spanned multiple categories, including website redesign, social media, trade show exhibits, and publicity campaigns.
Platinum MarCom Awards:
- Worth Saving Campaign Lights Up the Night in 2023
Category: Strategic Communications | Media Relations/Publicity | Publicity Campaign
- AAE24 Member Center Booth
Category: Advertising/Marketing | Trade Show Exhibit
- aae.org Website Refresh
Category: Web Based | Website | Redesign
- Gold MarCom Awards:
- Worth Saving Takes a Bite out of the Big Apple
Category: Strategic Communications | Media Relations/Publicity | Publicity Campaign
- Social Media Collaboration with Mega-Influencer Natalie Rose: 'Clearly She's an … Endodontist!'
Category: Web Based | Social Media | Influencer Content View the viral TikTok video
- AAE Ups Its Social Media Game in 2023-2024
Category: Web Based | Social Media | Social Content
- Honorable Mention MarCom Awards:
- Endo On Demand Reel
Category: Web Based | Social Media | Social Video
- AAE24 Sneak Peek Brochure
Category: Advertising/Marketing | Direct Mail | Brochure
- AAE24 Wraps Up in Los Angeles Video
Category: Video/Audio | Video/Film | Special Event
Watch the AAE24 wrap-up video
- 2023-24 Membership Renewal Digital Ad Campaign
Category: Advertising/Marketing | Online | Display Ad Campaign
"The AAE's awards this year speak again to the incredible talent of our Marketing and Communications staff, who do award-winning work every day. They ensure that we live on the cutting edge with mobile- and user-friendly websites; conversation-starting social media -- and now even memorable public events," said AAE Executive Director Ken Widelka.
About the American Association of Endodontists
The AAE is a global association of endodontists, dedicated to advancing the art and science of endodontics and promoting the highest standards of patient care. With more than 8,000 members worldwide, the AAE supports its members in delivering exceptional care and saving patients' natural teeth through professional development, research, advocacy, and public education.
For more information about AAE and its initiatives, visit aae.org.
