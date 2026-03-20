Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts 29th Annual Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting Now Underway in Dallas

The 2026 Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting is underway in Dallas, highlighting global advances in aesthetic surgery, technology, and patient safety.

DALLAS, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned plastic surgeon and educator Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is hosting the 29th Annual Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, currently underway March 19–20, 2026, at the Westin Galleria in Dallas, Texas. This internationally recognized meeting brings together leading experts and practitioners to examine the latest advances in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine.

Dallas Rhinoplasty Surgeon Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

Held in conjunction with the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, the program features a comprehensive, multi-day curriculum that includes expert lectures, panel discussions, live demonstrations, and interactive anatomy labs. The meeting continues to serve as a global platform for advancing evidence-based techniques, surgical safety, and optimal patient outcomes.

This year's agenda highlights innovations across both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. Sessions focus on emerging technologies such as radiofrequency devices, laser treatments, and biologic-based therapies, as well as advances in injectable fillers, neurotoxins, and skin care science. Faculty-led discussions explore how to select and integrate energy-based devices into clinical practice, emphasizing safety and predictable results.

Surgical sessions cover a wide range of topics including breast augmentation and mastopexy, revision breast surgery, and high-definition body contouring techniques. Facial aesthetics are a major focus, with in-depth presentations on blepharoplasty, facelift surgery, and neck contouring. Dr. Rohrich contributed multiple presentations and panel discussions, including lectures on deep plane facelift techniques and key safety considerations in facial anatomy, as well as live and video demonstrations of advanced procedures.

A central component of the meeting is the hands-on anatomy lab, where participants gain practical experience under the direct guidance of expert faculty. These cadaver-based sessions provide an opportunity to refine surgical techniques in real time, reinforcing critical anatomical concepts and improving operative precision.

"The Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting is designed to provide surgeons with practical, evidence-based knowledge they can immediately apply in their practices," said Dr. Rohrich. "Our goal is always to advance patient safety, improve outcomes, and share innovations that move the field forward."

The meeting draws an international audience of board-certified plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons, residents, and allied aesthetic professionals. Attendees benefit from direct engagement with leaders in the field who are actively shaping modern aesthetic surgery.

As aesthetic medicine continues to evolve, the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting remains a cornerstone educational event, reinforcing the importance of precision, innovation, and a commitment to excellence in patient care.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board-certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas, and a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He served as a Distinguished Teaching Professor and Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He trained at Baylor, the University of Michigan, Harvard/Mass General, and Oxford.

A leader in the field, Dr. Rohrich chairs the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, founded the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery Meeting, and is a founding partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He has been named Newsweek's top U.S. plastic surgeon in rhinoplasty and facelift surgery five years straight.

He is the emeritus Editor-in-Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal, has published 1,000+ peer-reviewed articles and authored eight textbooks. He is a past president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (largest global society of plastic surgeons) and has received multiple Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Service Awards for his contributions to education and research.

Contact

Rod J. Rohrich, MD, FACS

Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute

9101 N Central Expy #600, Dallas, TX 75231

Office: (214) 821-9114

SOURCE Dr. Rod J. Rohrich