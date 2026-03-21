Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts 43rd Annual Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting in Dallas, Advancing Global Rhinoplasty Education

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is hosting the 43rd Annual Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, March 20–22, 2026, in Dallas, featuring global experts, live demonstrations, and hands-on surgical training.

DALLAS, March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally recognized plastic surgeon and rhinoplasty expert Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is currently hosting the 43rd Annual Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, taking place March 20–22, 2026, at the Westin Galleria in Dallas, Texas.

Dr. Rohrich speaking at a plastic surgery educational event

Now in its 43rd year, the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting remains one of the most respected global educational forums dedicated exclusively to rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty, widely regarded as among the most technically demanding procedures in plastic surgery. The meeting brings together leading surgeons, educators, and innovators from around the world to share expertise, refine techniques, and advance patient safety and outcomes.

The 2026 program reflects the comprehensive and structured curriculum that has defined the meeting for decades. According to the official agenda, the meeting begins with foundational sessions on nasal analysis and surgical planning, emphasizing the importance of consistency and precision in rhinoplasty outcomes. These sessions transition into detailed discussions on dorsal and tip shaping, including both preservation and structural approaches, two leading philosophies in modern rhinoplasty.

A major focus of this year's meeting is tip refinement and support techniques, with extensive faculty-led panels exploring rotation, projection, and management of complex anatomical variations. Additional sessions address critical topics such as alar rim support, osteotomy techniques, and dorsal preservation strategies, highlighting both traditional principles and evolving innovations.

The program also places significant emphasis on complication management and revision rhinoplasty. Faculty-led discussions examine common causes of primary rhinoplasty failure and present practical strategies for secondary correction, reinforcing the meeting's commitment to improving long-term outcomes and surgical safety.

A hallmark of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting is its hands-on anatomy laboratory, where participants gain direct experience with advanced surgical techniques under expert guidance. The 2026 cadaver lab includes both structural and preservation rhinoplasty demonstrations, allowing surgeons to apply concepts in a highly interactive, real-world setting. This immersive approach to surgical education continues to distinguish the meeting as a leader in hands-on training.

The meeting also features the Jack P. Gunter, MD Distinguished Lecture, honoring the legacy of the meeting's founder and his lasting contributions to rhinoplasty education and innovation.

"The Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting continues to serve as a global platform for advancing both the science and artistry of rhinoplasty," says Dr. Rohrich. "Our goal is to provide surgeons with practical, evidence-based techniques that improve consistency, safety, and long-term patient outcomes."

Over its more than four-decade history, the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting has educated tens of thousands of surgeons worldwide and has played a pivotal role in shaping modern rhinoplasty techniques, including the widespread adoption of the open approach and the evolution of preservation methods.

"Rhinoplasty remains one of the most challenging procedures in plastic surgery," adds Dr. Rohrich. "Meetings like this are essential for refining technique, sharing knowledge, and ultimately delivering better care for patients."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board-certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas, and a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He served as a Distinguished Teaching Professor and Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He trained at Baylor, the University of Michigan, Harvard/Mass General, and Oxford.

A leader in the field, Dr. Rohrich chairs the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, founded the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery Meeting, and is a founding partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He has been named Newsweek's top U.S. plastic surgeon in rhinoplasty and facelift surgery five years straight.

He is the emeritus Editor-in-Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal, has published 1,000+ peer-reviewed articles and authored eight textbooks. He is a past president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (largest global society of plastic surgeons) and has received multiple Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Service Awards for his contributions to education and research.

Contact

Rod J. Rohrich, MD, FACS

Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute

9101 N Central Expy #600, Dallas, TX 75231

Office: (214) 821-9114

SOURCE Dr. Rod J. Rohrich