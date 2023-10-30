American Banker names Hope Dmuchowski one of 2023's The Most Powerful Women in Banking™ honorees

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce that Hope Dmuchowski, CFO, has been recognized by American Banker as one of 2023's The Most Powerful Women in Banking to Watch. Now in its 21st year, American Banker's The Most Powerful Women in Banking™ initiative recognizes individuals and teams for demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, strong business performance and a commitment to driving real outcomes for diversity, equity and inclusion in financial services.

Hope Dmuchowski recognized by American Banker as one of 2023’s The Most Powerful Women in Banking to Watch.
"We are thrilled that the ABA has recognized Hope for the incredible impact she has made on our company in the short time she has served as CFO," says Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and CEO of First Horizon. "Her leadership has been critical in leveraging our position of strength for continued success."

"These women represent so much more than world-class business acumen and inspirational leadership skills," says Chana Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief at American Banker. "They symbolize the perseverance it takes to create meaningful change, the commitment needed to build stronger communities, and the creativity that's essential to drive the industry into a new age."

This year's honorees were recognized at The Most Powerful Women in Banking™ gala which took place October 5, 2023, at The Glasshouse in New York City. The gala was part of a week-long celebration which includes The Most Powerful Women in Banking™ conference.

About American Banker
American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation, and reform. With a banking community 850K strong, American Banker's transformative content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

