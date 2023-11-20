American Banker Names Washington Trust Best Bank to Work For

Bank Celebrates Fifth Consecutive Year of this Honor

WESTERLY, R.I., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company was today named one of the nation's Best Banks to Work For by American Banker magazine as part of its annual list organized by the Best Companies Group. Washington Trust is the largest bank in New England to receive this recognition.

"Washington Trust is honored to be selected for the fifth consecutive year as one of the country's 'Best Banks to Work For," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This award recognizes our success at providing a workplace where employees feel welcomed, valued, engaged, empowered, and rewarded. We value our employees and their efforts to make a difference in the lives of our customers and community and remain committed to doing what's best for all."

The Best Banks to Work For program conducts research of commercial or retail banks with at least 50 employees in the U.S., or the commercial or retail banking units of diversified financial services companies. After performing extensive employee surveys and reviewing workplace policies, practices, and benefits, the program recognizes those U.S. banks with outstanding satisfaction ratings.

Washington Trust provides a robust suite of offerings to support employee wellness, including rewards and reimbursement incentives, discount programs, virtual and in-person webinars and events, screening programs and online wellness tools to cultivate and support good lifestyle habits. To explore opportunities to join the team at Washington Trust, visit the Careers page here.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®
Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial bankingmortgage bankingpersonal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company

News Releases in Similar Topics

