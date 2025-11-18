Washington Trust provides $12.4 million in financing for Norwalk, Connecticut retail plaza

WESTERLY, R.I., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust recently provided $12.4 million in financing to 390 Westport Avenue, LLC for a 45,658-square-foot retail plaza located in Norwalk, Connecticut.

The shopping center is anchored by Marshalls, an apparel and home fashion store owned by Fortune 100 company TJX, and has maintained strong occupancy and cash flow over time. M.F. DiScala has owned 390 Westport Avenue, LLC for more than 40 years and the property continues to deliver solid results in a prime location.

Marshalls located at 396 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, Connecticut.

"This transaction underscores our focus on financing strong, well-performing assets," said Washington Trust Senior Vice President and Commercial Real Estate Team Leader Bethany Lyons. "We were pleased to establish a new relationship with M.F. DiScala and offer a structure that supports their long-standing success in a market we greatly care about and deeply value."

Washington Trust's Commercial Real Estate Group provides financing for the construction, refinancing, or acquisition of investment real estate projects. Loans range from several hundred thousand dollars to multi-million dollar transactions. For more information, contact Bethany Lyons, Senior Vice President and Team Leader, Washington Trust Commercial Real Estate, at 401-348-1538 or visit https://www.washtrust.com/commercial.

M.F. DiScala, headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, operates across 11 states and 27 cities, with a portfolio exceeding 11 million square feet of commercial property. The firm focuses on acquiring, developing, managing and leasing warehouse and distribution facilities and commercial properties, currently managing more than 60 properties nationwide.

Washington Trust closed the loan in October 2025.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST ®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. In 2025, Washington Trust reached a milestone of 225 years in operation, marking its commitment to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

