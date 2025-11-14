Washington Trust adds Clover to its business banking services

WESTERLY, R.I., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust has added Clover technology to its business banking solutions, giving merchants more tools to run their business and greater options for accepting credit cards and other digital payments from customers more securely. Businesses can sign up to use Clover's all-in-one business operating system, which provides products specifically designed to make financial transactions in restaurants, services, and retail settings more convenient for both merchants and customers.

Clover gives businesses more choices for how and where they can accept payments, from mobile card readers like Clover Go for on-the-go payments, to countertop systems like Clover Station Duo with dual screens for comprehensive business management. Each varies in portability and functionality, with options for features such as real-time sales report generation, inventory tracking, table management, order routing, and customer feedback. Clover technology is designed to enable PCI-compliant processing through the use of advanced encryption and fraud prevention tools.

With Clover, end consumers will be able to use almost any payment method they prefer including credit and debit cards (chip, swipe, tap), contactless mobile wallets (Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay) and a host of online payment options.

Most Clover payments deposited into a Washington Trust business checking account will be available to those merchants as early as the next business day.

"At Washington Trust, we're committed to being a true partner to our business customers and supporting their operations by offering innovative technology and valuable tools for money management," said Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Edward O. "Ned" Handy III. "We want to make it easy for our business customers to process payments and are pleased to offer Clover as part of our comprehensive suite of business banking solutions."

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST ®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. In 2025, Washington Trust reached a milestone of 225 years in operation, marking its commitment to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

