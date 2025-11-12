American Banker names Washington Trust one of the best banks to work for in the U.S.

Washington Trust is one of only 90 banks nationwide to earn this designation in 2025

WESTERLY, R.I., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Banker magazine has named Washington Trust to its 2025 list of the Best Banks to Work For – an exclusive group of only 90 banks in the United States that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees.

"This honor is a testament to the culture we've built together at Washington Trust—one that values people, fosters career growth, and empowers employees to make a difference for our customers and communities. We're proud to see that effort recognized by American Banker," said Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Edward O. "Ned" Handy III.

The Best Banks to Work For list identifies and honor banks with the best cultures for helping employees thrive. Banks were included based on an anonymous employee survey and a thorough review of the benefits and perks offered by each bank. To be considered for the 2025 list, banks had to have at least 50 employees working in the U.S. and been in business for a minimum of one year.

"The banks recognized as Best Banks to Work For are institutions employees want to join and stay," said Chana Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker. "They understand how to give workers reasons to find purpose in their jobs."

American Banker partnered with Best Companies Group to develop the 2025 Best Banks to Work For list, using a two-step process. The first consisted of evaluating each participating bank's workplace policies, practices, and demographics, and assigning a 25% weighted score. The second consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace, and assigning a 75% weighted score. The combined scores determined the final ranking.

Best Companies Group managed the registration and survey process and also analyzed the data to determine the final ranking. For more information on the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkfor.com .

The full list of the 2025 Best Banks to Work For is available at https://www.americanbanker.com .

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST ®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. In 2025, Washington Trust reached a milestone of 225 years in operation, marking its commitment to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850k strong, American Banker's content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

