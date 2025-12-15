Washington Trust's 29th branch is coming to Pawtucket, R.I. next year

WESTERLY, R.I., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust will add a new full-service retail branch at 433 Broadway in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, with an anticipated opening in fall 2026. The new location—the Bank's 29th branch—represents a strategic move to expand Washington Trust's presence in northern Rhode Island and expand access to financial services in one of the state's fastest growing communities.

The Pawtucket branch location is on a main thoroughfare less than a quarter mile from on- and off-ramps to Interstate 95, and immediately next to a RIPTA bus stop. It will offer a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including deposit products and services, mortgage and home equity loans, business banking solutions, and wealth management and trust services. Establishing a physical presence in this key market underscores Washington Trust's commitment to meeting customers where they are and supporting the economic vitality of the region.

Pawtucket is home to Slater Mill, widely regarded as the birthplace of America's Industrial Revolution, and today many of the city's historic mills have been redeveloped into housing, supporting a revitalization of the area. Washington Trust, founded in 1800, shares a similar legacy of progress, having served Rhode Islanders for more than 225 years. As the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary in 2026, the opening of this branch reflects Washington Trust's ongoing commitment to growth and community investment in Rhode Island.

"We are excited to have a physical presence in Pawtucket that gives customers who want to bank in person convenient access to the resources they need, whether that's trusted financial advice, a loan to buy a home or grow a business, or an account to save for the future," said Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Edward O. "Ned" Handy. "We look forward to being part of the community and a good neighbor for many years to come."

For more information about Washington Trust and its services, visit washtrust.com.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. In 2025, Washington Trust reached a milestone of 225 years in operation, marking its commitment to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company