Washington Trust Wealth Management expands team

Recent hires build on a year of strategic investments to support growth

WESTERLY, R.I., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust has added five experienced professionals to its wealth management division, continuing its investment in this area as part of the company's focus on offering personalized, comprehensive, and integrated financial services.

Cristina Offenberg, Esq. has joined as Vice President, Head of Estate Settlement and Senior Trust Officer, bringing more than 30 years of legal experience in estate planning, trust administration, and business succession planning. Cristina leads Washington Trust's estate settlement team and oversees complex trust and investment relationships for high-net-worth individuals and families.

Marilyn Gentilotti, Esq., CPA, CFP®, CTFA, AEP® has joined as Vice President and Senior Wealth Planner, responsible for providing trust and estate planning, tax strategy, and investment advisory services. Marilyn is an accomplished trust and estate attorney experienced in handling challenging legal and financial matters, and has more than 20 years of experience providing integrated asset protection and wealth transfer strategies to high-net-worth individuals and families.

Valentine Mello, Esq. has joined as Vice President and Trust Officer, responsible for managing trust and investment relationships. Valentine has more than five years of fiduciary management experience and previously practiced law in Massachusetts as a Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney and as a public defender on state care and protection cases.

Kyle Messier has joined as Vice President and Portfolio Manager, responsible for managing investment holdings for institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Kyle brings more than 18 years of experience in financial services, including roles in portfolio management and client service at global firms and private banking institutions.

Myra Tucker has joined as Vice President and Wealth Advisor, responsible for developing tailored investment strategies that meet clients' long-term goals. Prior to joining Washington Trust, she was a portfolio manager for 23 years and held roles as an equity research analyst and a fintech administrative officer.

These appointments follow recent actions to expand Washington Trust Wealth Management's talent and offerings. Earlier this year Washington Trust added three more professionals to the Wealth Management team, including a director of client experience and a senior private client advisor, and acquired Lighthouse Financial Management—an advisory firm with assets under management valued at approximately $190 million, and expertise in tax and business planning and behavioral personal finance and planning.

"These talented professionals strengthen our ability to provide comprehensive wealth management solutions and exceptional service to our clients," said Washington Trust Wealth Management Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Management Officer Kathleen Ryan. "Our strategic investments in wealth management this year highlight our vision for the future—expanding our capabilities and delivering integrated products and services that support clients at every stage of their financial journey."

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. In 2025, Washington Trust reached a milestone of 225 years in operation, marking its commitment to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST WEALTH MANAGEMENT®

Washington Trust Wealth Management ("WTWM") is a premier regional wealth advisory group with more than $7.6 billion in assets under administration, as of September 30, 2025. WTWM provides client-focused financial solutions to individuals, families, foundations, endowments, municipalities, and businesses. WTWM delivers customized financial planning, broad investment management, and full trust services to clients from its offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Washington Trust Wealth Management is a registered trademark of The Washington Trust Company, which has licensed its use to its parent, affiliates, and subsidiaries, including Washington Trust Advisors, Inc., an SEC-registered investment adviser. Additional information can be found at www.washtrustwealth.com.

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company