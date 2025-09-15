American Banker to Host Webinar on Growth Strategies for Business Succession, Featuring Experts from Alkami and First Fidelity Bank

Strategies to win business relationships during the generational wealth transfer

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced its participation in an upcoming American Banker webinar focused on helping financial institutions capture growth during the unprecedented generational transfer of business ownership.

The webinar, "Don't Fumble the Handoff: Win with the Business, the Owner, and the Successor," will take place on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT.

As baby boomer business owners retire in record numbers, often without formal exit strategies, financial institutions face both a challenge and opportunity. The Small Business Administration estimates that roughly 2.3 million baby boomer-owned businesses will change hands in the coming years, representing trillions of dollars in business value. This transition marks a defining moment for financial institutions: guiding the generational handoff while growing lifelong relationships with both current business owners and their successors.

The conversation will spotlight how the consumerization of technology has transformed what business owners across generations expect from their financial institution. To stay competitive, banks and credit unions must offer intuitive, integrated business banking solutions that onboard, engage, grow, and guard business relationships at every stage of ownership.

The discussion will be led by Taylor Adkins, vice president, product management at Alkami, and Teri Wagner, CTP, executive vice president, director of treasury services, First Fidelity Bank . Together, they will explore what today's business owners and successors expect from a modern business banking platform, and how institutions can avoid "fumbling the handoff" during this critical time.

"Modern treasury services shouldn't require compromise between usability and control," said Adkins. "We're helping financial institutions stand out with intelligent, mobile-enabled treasury experiences that unify payments, policy-based risk management, and financial analytics—delivered through a platform designed to adapt as client needs evolve."

This strategic focus supports institutions in building deeper, more durable business banking relationships both during succession and long after.

"When it comes to treasury onboarding, successors may be new to the role, but their expectations aren't drastically different—they still want clarity, control, and responsiveness," said Teri Wagner. "The key difference is that they expect those things to be delivered digitally, from day one. Financial institutions that streamline onboarding and make treasury services easy to adopt will be best positioned to retain and grow these relationships."

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

