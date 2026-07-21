American Binary Sets New Standard in Post-Quantum Cryptographic VPNs with Symbolic Proof and Attestation

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Binary, a leader in deep-tech cybersecurity, today announced an independent attestation regarding the validity of all 120 security properties of MaxKyber, their network protocol at the heart of their Ambit Client enterprise VPN, now third-party verified to comply with all Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0 (CNSA 2.0) requirements. This landmark verification is the result of an exhaustive private peer-review of their symbolic proof (Tamarin + ProVerif) and engineering documentation conducted by industry luminaries Dr. Joe Kiniry, PhD and Dr. Tom Shrimpton, PhD, both with long careers in academia and industry, including time at Galois as Principal Scientists.

American Binary has established the standard for post-quantum VPN verification through peer-reviewed symbolic proof and formal verification.

"No known VPN — post-quantum or classical, deployed or research — has been subjected to specification and formal verification of comparable depth." – Dr. Joe Kiniry, PhD and Dr. Tom Shrimpton, PhD

In a landscape defined by emerging quantum threats and unproven solutions, this formal third-party verification differentiates MaxKyber from traditional or hybrid solutions by providing certainty in engineering and compliance with National Security requirements. MaxKyber provides the world with long-term full post-quantum security unlike shorter-term temporary solutions such as hybrids (which mix classical and post-quantum encryption). This breakthrough marks a transition from speculative security to a foundation of verified, provable resilience, establishing a new global benchmark for secure communications.

"While organizations today are increasingly recognizing the significance of PQC, American Binary has been preparing for a post-quantum world for seven years. The result is a resilient foundation for secure operations, today and in the post‑quantum future" - Oracle

Additionally, American Binary signed ACM Turing Award winner Whitfield Diffie, cryptographic pioneer and co-inventor of the Diffie-Hellman key exchange, as a key advisor. Whitfield joins the ranks of existing cryptographic advisors Bruce Schneier and Brian LaMacchia.

"Buy American Binary and you'll be safe"

– Whitfield Diffie at Quantum.Tech World 2026

Key security pillars of the MaxKyber attestation include:

Protection against "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL): By utilizing purely CNSA 2.0 algorithms, including ML-KEM-1024 without any classical key exchange variants, MaxKyber secures today's data against decryption by quantum adversaries.

By utilizing purely CNSA 2.0 algorithms, including ML-KEM-1024 without any classical key exchange variants, MaxKyber secures today's data against decryption by quantum adversaries. Comprehensive Symbolic Verification: The attestation covers 120 security properties across 11 critical categories, including secrecy, authentication, forward secrecy, identity hiding, and resistance to Replay, Denial of Service, Resource Exhaustion, and Key Compromise Impersonation.

The attestation covers 120 security properties across 11 critical categories, including secrecy, authentication, forward secrecy, identity hiding, and resistance to Replay, Denial of Service, Resource Exhaustion, and Key Compromise Impersonation. Architectural Stability: Beyond its post-quantum cryptographic core, MaxKyber's protocol architecture is rooted in well-established, operationally proven design patterns, retaining their performance and simplicity.

This foundational security architecture provides the necessary reliability to enable significant performance breakthroughs in the field and the following four key impacts.

Impact I: Unambiguous Security and Mitigation of "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later"

MaxKyber achieves the end-state of post-quantum cryptographic purity by utilizing a pure CNSA 2.0 post-quantum key exchange, without using any classical cryptography, hybrid cryptography, or legacy key exchange variants. Instead, American Binary's more modern key exchange utilizes ML-KEM-1024 operations to replace the Diffie-Hellman Key Exchange. This approach ensures that modern enterprises are not tethered to the vulnerabilities of legacy components or negative market reactions to hybrid solutions being partially broken. If the classical encryption in hybrid solutions is verifiably broken, markets likely will not wait for forensics to determine whether the rest of the solution remains intact; reputation damage and capital flight will occur immediately.

MaxKyber exclusively employs CNSA 2.0 approved algorithms, specifically ML-KEM-1024 (FIPS 203), AES-256-GCM, and SHA-512/256. This construction provides the highest level of security available today without any loss of existing security properties.

Impact II: Optimal Performance from Mobile and Lossy Environments to High-Performance Scenarios

Historically, high-security protocols have suffered from significant system latency, creating a bottleneck for edge computing and mobile workforces. MaxKyber eliminates these traditional performance trade-offs, enabling high-performance security at the network's most vulnerable points. One partner benchmarked Ambit Client, powered by MaxKyber, to have 70% faster download speeds than a comparable classically encrypted enterprise VPN.

The MaxKyber protocol optimizes efficiency through an "Authenticated Key Exchange" (AKE) which achieves mutual authentication in a single round trip, dramatically reducing the data burden on the network.

Quantifiably, the AKE saves approximately 4,600 bytes per handshake compared to the next best option. This ultra-low overhead ensures that robust post-quantum security functions reliably on mobile devices and in lossy environments where traditional, bulkier PQC handshakes consistently fail. Reliability in the field is a prerequisite for everything from remote work to warfighting environments, and MaxKyber's AKE directly facilitates such operational readiness.

Additionally, MaxKyber is well suited for high-performance scenarios such as AI workloads, work with 3D models, and more thanks to Vector Packet Processing and Data Plane Development Kit further reducing overheads to the technical minimums and enabling line-rate speeds for server-to-server use cases.

Impact III: Compliance Savings

As the cost of compliance and diligence cycles for critical infrastructure continues to escalate, proofs can be a shortcut for approval. For CISO and Legal departments, formal verification provides a transparent, "glass-box" view of security that goes beyond traditional testing.

For integration partners, this symbolic proof significantly reduces diligence cycles. By providing an exhaustively checked security profile, American Binary allows partners to shorten the lengthy, costly investigative phases usually required for new cryptographic implementations. Verified compliance is transformed from a hurdle into a catalyst for product development.

Impact IV: R&D Acceleration

For engineering teams looking to integrate this technology and/or customize it, American Binary's documentation serves as a powerful force multiplier. By providing pre-verified, exhaustive, and high-quality documentation, American Binary provides an extraordinary shortcut to rapid integration.

The scale of the documentation and formal models provided to partners is unprecedented in the VPN industry. This rigorous approach allows integration partners to save months, if not years, of R&D effort.

MaxKyber provides more than just a secure tunnel; it delivers a fully documented, mathematically proven blueprint that accelerates the transition to a quantum-safe future. With MaxKyber, American Binary has rewritten the industry standard for post-quantum network security.

About American Binary

American Binary is a leader in deep-tech cybersecurity, specializing in the development of CNSA 2.0 post-quantum cryptographic solutions. Through advanced rigor and high-performance engineering, American Binary provides the provable foundations for secure, resilient communication in the quantum era.

Learn more at www.ambit.inc

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE American Binary