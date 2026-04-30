Whitfield Diffie Joins American Binary's Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Binary, a U.S. technology company focused on post-quantum cryptography and network security, today announced that Whitfield Diffie has joined its Advisory Board.

American Binary welcomes Whitfield Diffie as Advisor. ACM Turing Award winner and co-inventor of the Diffie–Hellman key exchange. His work established the foundation of modern cryptography. He joins us as we rebuild it for the post-quantum era.

Whitfield Diffie is widely recognized as a pioneer of modern cryptography and a co-inventor of public-key cryptography. His work, including the Diffie-Hellman key exchange, fundamentally changed how secure communication is established over open networks and laid the foundation for the systems that support today's global digital infrastructure. He is a recipient of the ACM Turing Award and has held leadership roles across the telecommunications, computing, and academic sectors.

"The transition to new cryptographic systems that can withstand attack from quantum computers is one of the most important shifts in modern cryptography,'' said Whitfield

Diffie. Organizations should begin transitioning as soon as possible to mitigate risks posed by adversarial data collection. The quality and timing of this work will have long-term implications for security, privacy, and trust.

"Whitfield Diffie's contributions to cryptography shaped the foundation of secure communication as we know it; his key exchange can be found in almost every communications product," said Kevin Kane, CEO and Co-Founder of American Binary. "Whitfield's perspective brings depth and historical continuity to the challenges we are addressing today. We are thrilled to receive his support."

As a member of the Advisory Board, Whitfield Diffie will provide guidance on long-term strategy as American Binary continues to develop and deploy its technology.

About American Binary

American Binary is a leader in deep-tech cybersecurity, specializing in the development of CNSA 2.0 post-quantum cryptographic solutions. Through advanced rigor and high-performance engineering, American Binary provides the provable foundations for secure, resilient communication in the quantum era.

For more information, visit www.ambit.inc.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE American Binary