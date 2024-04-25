American Business Awards: Dr. Siva Mohan, CMO of RazorMetrics

Co-founder of RazorMetrics is Silver Stevie Winner for Best Entrepreneur - Health Products & Services

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Siva Mohan, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of RazorMetrics, an Austin-based drug cost reduction platform, is the Best Entrepreneur - Health Products & Services Status: Silver Stevie Winner from the American Business Awards.

The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. The Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted prizes.

"It's exciting to receive the Stevie Award for Best Entrepreneur in Health Products and Services," said Dr. Siva Mohan. "It has been rewarding to help lead our great team to build innovative technology that's focused on fixing one of the major problems in healthcare, high drug costs for Americans, employers, and health plans."

The Stevie Judges recommended Dr. Mohan and had this to say:

"Dr. Siva Mohan has spotted a void in the pharmacy/medicine disbursement system, which notes the disconnect between doctor offices, medicine prescriptions and insurances. His company is driving transparency in prescription costs, thereby benefitting patients immensely. The participation demonstrates strong entrepreneurial spirit, innovative solutions, and significant achievements in the health tech sector. RazorMetrics has shown impressive growth, established crucial partnerships, and received accolades for its workplace culture and leadership."

The American Business Awards will host an award ceremony in New York on Tuesday, June 11. The complete lists of Stevie Award winners by category will be published on the ABA website at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About RazorMetrics

RazorMetrics is a healthcare technology company whose SaaS-based platform uses AI and ML to lower drug spend for health plans, self-insured employers, and consumers. RazorMetrics' unique, physician-driven approach is simple, requires no extra clicks in the EHR and no external programs or apps to access. Switches are straightforward, easy to make, and the entire process stays within the normal clinical workflow. The platform is complementary to existing pharmacy initiatives and works with PBMs and other drug cost savings solutions to optimize results. RazorMetrics is fully scalable and customizable to each client's unique variables and formularies. For more information, visit www.razormetrics.com.

Media Contact:

Casey DeMoss, RazorMetrics

[email protected]

504-982-0468

SOURCE RazorMetrics