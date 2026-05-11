American Business Awards® Recognize SPS for Redefining the Modern Workplace

SPS earns Gold recognition for innovation in workplace experience, AI-enabled operations, and connected workplace solutions.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPS North America Inc. has been named Most Innovative Company of the Year (2,500+ employees), receiving Gold-level recognition from the American Business Awards®, one of the nation's premier corporate recognition programs.

Presented as part of the 24th Annual American Business Awards, the honor recognizes SPS' leadership in redefining workplace experience through innovations that seamlessly integrate people, place, process, and technology.

As organizations rethink how employees interact with physical workplaces, digital systems, and support services, enterprise leaders are increasingly prioritizing connected workplace models that improve efficiency, employee experience, and operational agility.

Redefining Enterprise Workplace Experience

The Most Innovative Company of the Year award specifically recognizes SPS' development of the Connected Workplace, a next-generation workplace experience model that enables adaptive and scalable solutions to support employees across hybrid, onsite, and remote environments. The model combines elevated hospitality-driven service with intelligent platforms, AI-enabled workflows and advanced analytics to create more connected and efficient workplace experiences. Designed to modernize workplace operations, document workflows, office services, and enterprise support functions, the Connected Workplace helps organizations operate more efficiently while delivering meaningful, high-quality experiences for employees, guests, and visitors.

Innovation Backed by Measurable Results

Since 2024, SPS has accelerated innovation across its Enterprise Workplace Solutions by unifying service excellence with intelligent technology to deliver exceptional workplace experiences. This commitment is underpinned by several key achievements, including a world-class Net Promoter Score of 80 and a 95% enterprise client retention rate, significantly outperforming industry benchmarks.

SPS dedication to service quality is evident in its Elevate hospitality training program, which 100% of client-facing employees complete. The company also advances continuous improvement through Lean Six Sigma methodologies and closed-loop performance measurement. Integral to its technological advancement is the deployment of SPS Nexus, an omnichannel workplace platform that integrates multiple client systems into a single, data-connected user experience.

"Innovation at SPS is focused on helping clients improve performance, elevate workplace operations, and enhance employee experience," stated Dan Moscatiello, CEO North America and Head of Global Enterprise Workplace Solutions. "Being named Most Innovative Company of the Year by the American Business Awards is a strong validation of SPS commitment to developing solutions that redefine the enterprise workplace. We are honored to receive this recognition from the Stevie Awards organization. More importantly, it reinforces the impact our exceptional teams deliver for clients every day."

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to The 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year's Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York."

Headquartered in New York City, SPS North America delivers next-generation Enterprise Workplace Solutions and Technology Business Solutions in more than 120 cities. As part of the global SPS organization, the company continues to advance modern workplace and digital transformation through innovation, precision, and care. Learn more about SPS workplace solutions at https://www.SPSGlobal.com.

About SPS

SPS is a leading technology-driven business transformation company. With our innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, we empower organizations to adopt modern work concepts to enhance productivity and flexibility. Our Technology Business Solutions bring together cutting-edge technology, deep vertical process expertise, and a diverse global workforce to support clients in their digital transformation journey and efficiently tackle their most complex challenges.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance and healthcare. SPS has more than 8,000 employees and is recognized with a world-class Net Promoter Score by its global client base.

We act with precision, connect people to the right information, and turn data into insights for better outcomes.

Discover how our dedicated team at SPS makes an impact that matters by visiting www.spsglobal.com.

SPS. The Power of Possibility.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

SOURCE SPS