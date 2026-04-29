SPS Earns Multiple IAOP Global 100 Distinctions for Customer Impact, ESG and Sustained Excellence

SPS earns multiple IAOP distinctions, reinforcing leadership in business process outsourcing, workplace solutions, and enterprise transformation.

ZURICH, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPS, a leading outsourcing provider specializing in business process solutions, workplace solutions, and innovative data management services, has been recognized for excellence across multiple performance categories by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®), a global industry body for outsourcing and business services, as part of its 2026 Global 100® (G100) list.

As organizations increasingly demand measurable business outcomes from outsourcing partners, IAOP recognition highlights providers delivering both operational performance and strategic impact.

Each year, IAOP awards "distinguishing stars" based on independently evaluated performance across key outsourcing criteria, including customer impact, innovation, and operational excellence. In 2026, SPS received distinguishing stars in the following categories:

Customer References – Recognizes consistent delivery of measurable client outcomes and high service performance across enterprise customers.

– Recognizes consistent delivery of measurable client outcomes and high service performance across enterprise customers. Programs for Social Impact – Showcases ESG leadership, including sustainability initiatives and measurable social and environmental impact.

– Showcases ESG leadership, including sustainability initiatives and measurable social and environmental impact. Awards & Certifications – Affirms SPS's global compliance and quality standards including ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environmental), and ISO 27001 (information security).

– Affirms SPS's global compliance and quality standards including ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environmental), and ISO 27001 (information security). Sustained Excellence – Highlights SPS' 11 consecutive years of inclusion in the Global 100, demonstrating long-term operational consistency and client trust.

As a global business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions provider, SPS helps enterprises improve operational performance, automate document-intensive workflows, and enhance workplace experience in complex, data-driven environments. Purpose-built to support modern, hybrid, and enterprise-scale workplaces, SPS delivers agile solutions that serve clients, their customers, and their employees.

Through its two core service lines — Technology Business Solutions (TBS) for digital operations and automation, and Enterprise Workplace Solutions (EWS) for workplace experience and office logistics — SPS provides tailored offerings that combine innovation, deep expertise, and flexibility to help organizations transform operations and remain competitive. By integrating physical workplace operations with digital platforms, data, and AI-driven insights, SPS delivers improved accuracy, enhanced service quality, faster turnaround times, and reduced operational complexity.

Commenting on the recognition, Dan Moscatiello, CEO, SPS North America and Global Head of Enterprise Workplace Solutions, said: "At SPS, we help our clients improve performance, reduce operational complexity, and deliver measurable business outcomes by living our core values: Clients First, Delivering Excellence, and Innovative Thinking. These principles guide how we transform client operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive business efficiency. As a global leader in technology-enabled business transformation — combining AI, automation, and expert-led service delivery — we are proud to be recognized by IAOP once again, reinforcing the strength of our approach and our commitment to our clients."

The IAOP Global 100® is an annual benchmark ranking the world's leading outsourcing and business services providers. Selections are based on a rigorous, independently validated scoring methodology, including evaluation by IAOP judges with extensive experience assessing outsourcing partners. The G100 and its sublists serve as a trusted resource for enterprises evaluating outsourcing and business process partners worldwide. Recognized companies span IT services, BPO, facilities services, real estate, and logistics.

To learn how SPS can help optimize business processes, enhance agility, and accelerate organizational success, visit www.spsglobal.com.

About SPS

SPS is a leading technology-driven business transformation company. With our innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, we empower organizations to adopt modern work concepts to enhance productivity and flexibility. Our Technology Business Solutions bring together cutting-edge technology, deep vertical process expertise, and a diverse global workforce to support clients in their digital transformation journey and efficiently tackle their most complex challenges.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance and health. SPS has more than 8,000 employees and is recognized with a world-class NPS by its global client base.

We act with precision, connect people to the right information, and turn data into insights for better outcomes.

Discover how our dedicated team at SPS makes an impact that matters by visiting www.spsglobal.com.

SPS. The Power of Possibility.

About IAOP

IAOP® is the professional association for outsourcing and global sourcing professionals. We connect the buy-side, partner providers, advisors, and other leaders through education, thought leadership, events, and a collaborative community focused on better business and societal outcomes. Learn more at www.IAOP.org.

Now in its 20th year, the IAOP Global 100 is IAOP®'s annual listing recognizing the world's leading outsourcing service providers and advisors. The IAOP Global 100 serves as a trusted resource for organizations seeking high-performing partners across a broad range of outsourcing and global services.

Companies of all sizes are eligible to apply. IAOP® membership is not required and does not influence selection. Final inclusion is based on a rigorous, independent evaluation of customer value, innovation, industry recognition, and social impact.

SOURCE SPS